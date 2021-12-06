how to enable temp messages by default

The WhatsApp temporary messaging feature starts to gain from this Monday (6) an expansion. You can now configure the app so that all new conversations are automatically deleted after a certain period of time.

With the new function, which is optional, anyone who wants to can define that all conversations started from today are deleted after 24 hours, seven days or three months — the change does not apply to old or existing conversations. progress.

Temporary messages were introduced in November 2020, allowing you to configure any conversation so that the texts, audios and videos exchanged there disappear after a week. Previously, you had to manually activate the feature in every chat. Now you can schedule it so that all new chats start that way.

If you turn temp messages on by default, anyone who tries to contact you will see an alert on the screen that all messages there will soon be gone, and that it’s your choice to chat with anyone.

“In a way, this eliminates the climate that can sometimes arise when you enable this setting,” explains Zafir Khan, WhatsApp Product Manager, at a news conference. “If I activate it in a chat today, that question remains in the air: ‘why are you activating this?’ But now, if you’re logged into my account, people will know that this is how I prefer to communicate in general .”

You can even change the specific setting of a conversation if you like and disable self-destructive messages. The novelty applies to both individual conversations and groups — in this case, only those who create the group can set messages to be deleted after a certain period by default, and only administrators can change this setting later.

According to Will Cathcart, general head of WhatsApp within Meta (the company that also owns Instagram and Facebook), the trend is for temporary messages to become the standard for most people, in order to replicate the experience of conversations ” real”.

“In real life, you rarely talk to someone holding a tape recorder,” he says. “We want to bring to WhatsApp the freedom of knowing that you can have a conversation with someone and it won’t stay registered forever.”

“Over the next few years, ephemeral messages, which disappear, will be the norm. And messages that stay forever are going to be something most people choose to activate whenever they want, not something that is expected of every conversation.” will catcart, general manager of WhatsApp

WhatsApp claims that the new feature will be made available to all users from this Monday onwards, gradually, for both iPhone and Android. To receive the change, you need to update the app on the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android).

How it works

To enable temporary messages by default, just follow the step by step below (valid for Android and iPhone):

Open WhatsApp settings; Tap “Account”; Tap on “Privacy”; Select “Default Duration”; Then select how long you want to keep messages stored: 24 hours, seven days or 90 days. Select the “Disabled” option if you don’t want messages to disappear.

What you choose in this menu will apply to all conversations you start from there, whether with new contacts you add or people looking for you for the first time.

How to enable temporary WhatsApp messages by default UOL Tilt

You can also turn on temporary messages for conversations that are already in progress.

Open a conversation on WhatsApp; Tap the contact (or group) name; Tap “Temp messages”; If prompted, tap “Continue”; Select the duration of messages.

To disable the feature in a specific conversation, the way is the same. If you no longer want temp messages to be the default in a specific conversation, just follow the same steps in it.

WhatsApp points out, however, that there are still ways to save messages even if they are programmed to disappear by default, as in the following scenarios: