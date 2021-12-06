How to View Temperature and Air Quality Map on iPhone

The Tempo app received a lot of attention from Apple with the iOS 15 update for the iPhone. In addition to the visual redesign, the app has interesting features such as sending notifications for rain and snow in certain regions and atmospheric pressure data, UV index and other information.

In addition, the app also features temperature, precipitation and air quality maps, which deliver a more comprehensive view of the climate in a region. This way, you can observe the heat variation in places near or farther around the globe instantly. Check out how to use it below.

On the iPhone, open the Weather app. Then scroll down and tap the map under “Temperature” to open it in full screen; View the temperature and air quality map on the iPhone interactively (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim) Drag the map with your finger to see the temperature variation in the world. If you want to have a parameter, tap once to view the temperature scale again in the upper left corner of the screen; Tap the last button in the upper right corner of the screen to view rainfall and air quality. Note that this information is not yet available in all regions; See more information in the Temperature feature of the Weather app (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim) Select the three-score button to view temperature, precipitation or air quality information for your favorite locations. To return to where you are, tap the button represented by an arrow (located in the upper-right corner of the screen); If you want to add a new location to your favorites, just press a location with your finger and select the “Add” option.

To return to the main Tempo screen, just tap “OK”. Now you can get an even more interactive perspective of temperature and weather conditions in your region and elsewhere in the world.