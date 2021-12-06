Hulk thanks the affection of the Atlético-MG fan and says: “I’ve already become athletic” | athletic-mg

Considered by many, the ace of Brasileirão, Hulk thanked Atlético-MG fans for the affection received since the beginning of his time at the club. Currently, on a “honeymoon” with the Minas Gerais club, he confessed to having become a fan of Galo and recognized the importance of being Brazilian champion.

1 of 2 Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG

“I’ve already become an Atletico. I’m grateful for the affection. It’s a priceless reception. It means a lot in my career to win this Brazilian in my career. It’s been 50 years without winning the Brazilian. Thank Atlético, because he has another fanatical fan here “

Hulk did not start against Bragantino. However, he entered the second half and left his mark: the 19th goal in the championship, consolidating the position of top scorer in the competition. Never before had he been such a top scorer, he commented on the confidence gained in the season, which made it easier to score another goal.

Atlético-MG vs Bragantino – Best Moments

– When we are confident, everything becomes easier. We have to be confident to get to games like this, have this coolness and make a conclusion – commented.

The No. 7 shirt has always been very aware of the history of the club he has defended since the beginning of the year. He never hid his admiration for names like Reinaldo, whom he publicly paid homage to, Éder Aleixo, Dadá Maravilha, among others.

Hulk commented on the fact that he is writing his own story at the club alvinegro – which can still win another title in 2021, the Copa do Brasil.