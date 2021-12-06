Hyundai HB20 and HB20S have price increase in December

Hyundai increased the prices of the HB20 and HB20S models in December, reaching a BRL 3,000 increase in the first and BRL 3,100 in the second case.
The Hyundai HB20 Sense 1.0 went from BRL 66,790 to BRL 67,390, an increase of BRL 600. The Vision 1.0 was also BRL 600 more expensive, going from BRL 69,990 to BRL 70,590.
In the HB20 Evolution 1.0, the price went from R$ 73,990 to R$ 74,790, an increase of R$ 800. These versions are equipped with 1.0 Kappa MPi three-cylinder engine with 75 horsepower in gasoline and 80 horsepower in ethanol.
In the automatic Sport 1.0 TGDI version, the price rose from R$93,190 to R$96,190, an increase of R$3,000. The manual version Platinum 1.0 TGDI went from R$ 84,290 to R$ 85,890, an additional R$ 1,600.
With automatic transmission, the turbocharged HB20 went from R$90,090 to R$92,090, an extra R$2,000. Platinum Plus, the top of the line, the HB20 1.0 TGDI went from BRL 97,790 to BRL 100,290, an increase of BRL 2,500.
Equipped with a Kappa 1.0 TGDI engine, the HB20 delivers 120 horsepower and 17.5 kgfm on both fuels, with manual or automatic transmission, both with six speeds.
The HB20S increased by R$600 in the Vision 1.0 version, from R$73,690 to R$75,090, an increase of R$1,400. In Evolution 1.0, the price rose from R$77,190 to R$79,190, an increase of R$2,000.
With 1.0 TGDI engine, the manual HB20S Platinum went from BRL 87,590 to BRL 89,790, an increase of BRL 2,200. With automatic transmission, the compact sedan jumped from R$93,690 to R$96,090, an extra R$2,400.
Finally, the top-of-the-line Platinum Plus went from R$100,590 to R$103,690, an increase of R$3,100.
Hyundai HB20 2022 and HB20S 2022 – Prices
- HB20 Sense 1.0 MT5 – R$ 67,390 (previously it was R$ 66,790)
- HB20 Vision 1.0 MT5 – BRL 70,590 (previously BRL 69,990)
- HB20 Evolution BlueLink 1.0 MT5 – BRL 74,790 (previously BRL 73,990)
- HB20 Platinum BlueLink 1.0 TGDI MT6 – R$ 85,890 (previously R$ 84,290)
- HB20 Platinum BlueLink 1.0 TGDI AT6 – R$92,090 (previously R$90,090)
- HB20 Sport BlueLink 1.0 TGDI AT6 – BRL 96,190 (previously it was BRL 93,190)
- HB20 Platinum Plus BlueLink 1.0 TGDI AT6 – R$ 100,290 (previously it was R$ 97,790)
- HB20S Vision 1.0 MT5 – BRL 75,090 (previously BRL 73,690)
- HB20S Evolution BlueLink 1.0 MT5 – BRL 79,190 (previously BRL 77,190)
- HB20S Platinum BlueLink 1.0 TGDI MT6 – BRL 89,790 (previously BRL 87,590)
- HB20S Platinum BlueLink 1.0 TGDI AT6 – BRL 96,090 (previously BRL 93,690)
- HB20S Platinum Plus BlueLink 1.0 TGDI AT6 – R$ 103,690 (previously R$ 100,590)