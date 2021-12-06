Hyundai HB20 and HB20S have price increase in December

Hyundai increased the prices of the HB20 and HB20S models in December, reaching a BRL 3,000 increase in the first and BRL 3,100 in the second case.

The Hyundai HB20 Sense 1.0 went from BRL 66,790 to BRL 67,390, an increase of BRL 600. The Vision 1.0 was also BRL 600 more expensive, going from BRL 69,990 to BRL 70,590.

In the HB20 Evolution 1.0, the price went from R$ 73,990 to R$ 74,790, an increase of R$ 800. These versions are equipped with 1.0 Kappa MPi three-cylinder engine with 75 horsepower in gasoline and 80 horsepower in ethanol.

In the automatic Sport 1.0 TGDI version, the price rose from R$93,190 to R$96,190, an increase of R$3,000. The manual version Platinum 1.0 TGDI went from R$ 84,290 to R$ 85,890, an additional R$ 1,600.

With automatic transmission, the turbocharged HB20 went from R$90,090 to R$92,090, an extra R$2,000. Platinum Plus, the top of the line, the HB20 1.0 TGDI went from BRL 97,790 to BRL 100,290, an increase of BRL 2,500.

Equipped with a Kappa 1.0 TGDI engine, the HB20 delivers 120 horsepower and 17.5 kgfm on both fuels, with manual or automatic transmission, both with six speeds.

The HB20S increased by R$600 in the Vision 1.0 version, from R$73,690 to R$75,090, an increase of R$1,400. In Evolution 1.0, the price rose from R$77,190 to R$79,190, an increase of R$2,000.

With 1.0 TGDI engine, the manual HB20S Platinum went from BRL 87,590 to BRL 89,790, an increase of BRL 2,200. With automatic transmission, the compact sedan jumped from R$93,690 to R$96,090, an extra R$2,400.

Finally, the top-of-the-line Platinum Plus went from R$100,590 to R$103,690, an increase of R$3,100.

Hyundai HB20 2022 and HB20S 2022 – Prices