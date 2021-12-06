‘I didn’t pay attention’, says Simone when denying marriage crisis

Singer Simone Mendes, 37, spoke on Saturday afternoon (4) after she got confused and declared that her marriage to Kaká Diniz was going through a crisis. The information is from UOL’s Celebs column.

On Friday (3), the singer opened the question box in the Instagram story. She replied about her life, her career and said that her marriage would be going through a crisis.

However, on Saturday she appeared at her husband’s side and denied the situation. “Kaka is crazy here, guys. I didn’t pay attention, beast. Now it’s chipped, now there’s going to be a crisis where there isn’t a crisis”, he said in the story.

Next, Simone stated that she confused the question asked by a fan. She meant that all relationships have gone through a crisis.

“Look, there was a question in my box where the girl asked: ‘Is it true that your marriage has a crisis?’. I thought it was in this sense, if there is a crisis, then I said yes. When I saw that the context was different, I thought: ‘My God in heaven’, and I ran to black out. So much so that I blacked out. But it started to come out in a lot of places”, he said.

The singer said that she lives one of the best moments of her life with her husband.

“I swear to God, my marriage is in the best stage of its life, thank God. Living the best days of our lives, two beautiful children”, he concluded.

