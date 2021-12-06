‘I learned to know myself’ · TV News

Just over a year after leaving A Fazenda 12, Raissa Barbosa was able to recover from the damage done to her mental health. The model had her Borderline condition exposed and tested in confinement, but rated the experience as positive. “I learned to know myself,” she said.

“I didn’t imagine that I would expose myself so much, to the point that people see my ups and downs. Looking from the outside, I see that I learned a lot about myself, about this psychological problem. I learned to control my reactions and deal with these changes in humor,” he declared in an interview with TV news.

Deputy Miss Bumbum was embraced by the public after suffering several provocations that purposely triggered her crises. It was thanks to this that the term Borderline became better known among the public. “People did a lot of research. I felt they wanted to embrace others who also have this psychological condition,” she said.

After Raissa’s participation in the rural program, the topic of mental health started to be debated in all the following realities, including BBB21. “It was a broken taboo. Nothing was said about it, and it even became a topic for writing”, celebrated the model.

People started to become aware. The importance was awareness. This makes me very happy, even though I went through all that. It was positive for me and others who live with Borderline.

The ex-peoa also highlighted the fact that several people identify themselves, seek a diagnosis and start appropriate treatment. “It was good to show what Borderline is. Because of this huge proportion, many people have discovered that they also have this psychological condition. It is very important to seek treatment,” she celebrated.

Recovery, however, took time to happen. Halfway through the year, Raissa was diagnosed with depression, one of the comorbidities related to her condition. “I was feeling bad for a long time. My treatment has been with therapy, medicine, exercise… Today I am very well, very happy”, she explained.

