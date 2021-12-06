Ibovespa rises for the 3rd session; Petrobras on the rise after Bolsonaro talks By Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The price rose this Monday, heading for the third consecutive high with the maintenance of a positive local climate, after the index tested the level of 100,000 points last week. Petrobras papers focus attention, following a speech by President Jair Bolsonaro on fuels.

The market remains attentive to the interest rate decision in Brazil this week, and to the monetary policy meeting in the US next week, as well as updates on the Ômicron variant.

At 12:16, the Ibovespa rose 2.19%, to 107,366 points. The financial volume of the session was 7.4 billion reais.

Optimism continued after the approval of the PEC on Precatório in the Senate last Thursday, although without a definition on the promulgation of parts approved by the two Houses of Congress. Parts of the text were modified in the Senate and will have, separately or with the PEC in full, to return to the Chamber of Deputies.

The market is awaiting the decision of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (), with economists in a Reuters survey expecting new can in -currently at 7.75% per year- at 1.50 percentage points. The following week, the members of the , in the US, meet, amid the prospect of an acceleration in the pace of withdrawal of bond purchases by the US central bank.

Lucas Monteiro, multimarket trader at Quantitas, says that the Ibovespa is starting to create “an environment where, perhaps, we are beginning to see a change in movement, where that downward trend that had been going on since July and August is beginning to change”.

According to Monteiro, the pressure on the Ibovespa has reflected fears especially about the fiscal issue, but “maybe it went a little further than the fundamentals showed.” Last week, the index renewed the year’s intraday low and narrowly missed breaking the 100,000-point mark on November 30th.

Also helpful is news that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has shown less severe symptoms, according to reports in South Africa, where it was first found.

In New York, the and opened in high, but the , of technology companies, yielded.

HIGHLIGHTS

Petrobras PN (SA:) rose 1% and ON advanced 0.9%, after President Jair Bolsonaro stated, in an interview with Poder360, that the company should this week announce a reduction in fuel prices. The state-owned company said it does not anticipate readjustment decisions. The rises with the reading that Ômicron may have less impact on the economy if variant symptoms prove not as severe. CCR (SA:) rose to almost 8%, to the highest intraday level since July, after a column in Lauro Jardim, in Globo, saying that Canadian pension fund manager CDPQ is interested in the stake of the company held by Andrade Gutierrez.

BRF (SA:) soared 5.7%, while JBS (SA:) rose 1% and Marfrig (SA:) advanced 1.8%. The three shares fell on Friday, after a report by Bradesco BBI downgrading the recommendation for the two shares.

Méliuz (SA:) was down 8%, after rising more than 30% on Friday in the wake of Black Friday’s data release. In the technology sector Locaweb (SA:) rose 0.2% and TOTVS ON (SA:) gave 0.6%. Banco Inter Unit (SA:) advanced 2.8%.

Embraer (SA:) was up 4%, after announcing two agreements with companies in Australia that add 60 orders for vertical take-off and landing (eVtol) aircraft made to subsidiary Eve Urban.

Braskem PN (SA:) advancing 7% and Rede D’Or São Luiz (SA:) falling 1.7% were also highlighted.

(By Andre Romani)