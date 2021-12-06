Ibovespa starts the week on a high; Inter, CCR and BRF are positive highlights By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The advances 0.93%, to 106,047 points at 10:35 this morning. Banco Inter (SA:), CCR and BRF (SA:) lead the rises, while Locaweb (SA:), Totvs (SA:) and Notre Dame Intermédica (SA:) are the negative highlights of the index.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Petrobras (SA:) – President Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview with Poder360 that the company, however, expressed its opinion,

The state-owned company transferred the operation of the liquefied regasification terminal (LNG) in Bahia to Excelerate Energy, a natural gas trading company, after the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved the operation. The shares advance 0.59%, to R$ 28.93.

Embraer (SA:) – Eve Urban Air Mobility, Embraer’s urban air mobility arm, announced a partnership with Australian helicopter operator Nautilus Aviation to develop the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem in Australia. Nautilus has ordered ten Eve Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft to operate at tourist attractions in Queensland, North Oceania. The shares rise 0.89%, to R$ 19.32.

Eletrobras (SA:) – The on December 8th and must evaluate the grant bonus and the minimum price of the capitalization that the government intends to make in the beginning of 2022, at B3 (SA:).

Eletrobras paid R$310.4 million for the court-approved agreement aimed at extinguishing the lawsuit filed by El Paso Amazonas Energia. The dispute involves an energy purchase and sale contract in which the state-owned company was the guarantor. Assets advance 2.91%, to R$ 36.42.

Santander – Santander Brasil (SA:) announced on Friday, 03, the issue of R$5.5 billion in financial bills with a 10-year term to reinforce its level II capital level. According to the financial institution, the funding will raise its Tier II capitalization level by 92 basis points. Shares retreat 0.48%, at R$33.50.

Simpar (SA:) – According to Valor Econômico, a port terminal in Porto de Aratu, Bahia, conquered by the Simpar group at the end of 2020, is being questioned by Intermarítima, a company that ranked second in the auction and which now accuses the government of misrepresenting the object of the bidding. Assets fall 0.36%, to R$ 11.01.

CCR (SA:) – Vehicle traffic on the highways administered by CCR rose 4.1% between November 26 and December 2, compared to the same period in 2020. Papers rose 5.02%, to R$ 13.19.

Sequoia (SA:) – In the week of Black Friday, Sequoia registered a robust growth of 81% in the volume of deliveries, with organic growth of 75%, and an increase of 57% in gross revenue, year-on-year. Shares soar by 5.83%, at R$ 11.43.

Goal (SA:) – According to previews about the month of November, . The total number of seats grew by 26.5% and the number of departures increased by 28.7%. Gol’s total demand (RPK) increased by 17.1% and the load factor was 82.1%. Assets advance 1.78%, to R$ 15.44.

Marisa Stores (SA:) – Marisa’s Board of Directors approved the company’s capital increase in the minimum amount of R$89,999,999.32 and a maximum of up to R$249,999,999.48, through the issue for private subscription of up to 81,168,831 common shares, registered and without par value, at a price per share of R$ 3.08. The papers fall 0.55%, to R$ 3.60.

Portobello (SA:) – The credit risk rating agency Fitch Ratings upgraded Portobello’s long-term national rating to “A-(bra)”, raising two levels at once, with a stable outlook. Shares rise 0.33%, to R$9.27.

Guararapes – Guararapes Confecções (SA:) and Midway finance company for R$170 million to an undisclosed buyer. The shares soar 4.78%, at R$ 10.53.

Energisa (SA:) – A to diversify your business. Assets rise 1.35%, to R$ 47.29.

Raizen (SA:), Vibra Energia (SA:) and Air BP – The companies filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) to try to bar Gran Petro’s access to fuel distribution at Guarulhos Airport, according to the Broadcast Column. Raízen’s shares fall 0.50%, to R$5.99, while Vibra’s shares retreat 0.18%, to R$21.86.