ICA Launches 10th Edition of World Cooperative Monitor

The International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) has just released the 10th edition of the World Cooperative Monitor (WCM) report, which explores the economic and social impact of the world’s largest cooperatives, providing a ranking of the top 300. The publication highlights the actions of the coops in combating and recovering communities regarding the impacts resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as how they are seeking to comply with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

300 Largest by Turnover

The geographic distribution of the 300 largest cooperatives by turnover includes 159 cooperatives in Europe, 95 in the Americas and 46 in Asia and Oceania. The countries with the highest number of cooperatives are: United States (75), France (35), Germany (31), Japan (26), Netherlands (17), Italy (13) and Finland (10). Brazil appears in the ranking with seven cooperatives: Unimed System (28th), Copersucar SA (64th), Sicredi (118th), Sicoob do Vale – Rubiataba (122nd), Coamo (133rd), Cooperative Central Aurora Alimentos ( 154°) and C. Vale (182°). Together, these Brazilian coops registered a turnover of US$ 41.72 billion in 2019, with more than 227,000 employees.

300 Largest by Turnover GDP Per Capita

The ranking of the top 300 cooperatives by turnover per capita GDP is similar to previous years, with most cooperatives and mutual organizations located in more industrialized countries. The Top 300 comprises 165 cooperatives from Europe, 77 from the Americas, 57 from Asia and Oceania, and one from Africa. The countries with the highest number of coops are: United States (43), France (37), Germany (30), Japan (27), Italy (16), Netherlands (15), India (14), Spain (12) and Colombia (11). Brazil is represented by eight cooperatives on the list: Unimed System (4th), Copersucar SA (16th), Sicredi (29th), Sicoob do Vale – Rubiataba (30th), Coamo (34th), Cooperativa Central Aurora Alimentos (44th), C. Vale (51st) and Coop Cooperativa de Consumo (170th).

Unimed is cited as a successful case in the fight against Covid-19

The international report highlights Unimed’s fundamental role in the Brazilian health system’s fight against Covid-19. During the pandemic, Unimed strengthened the structures of health facilities, increased the number of beds and services, and built field hospitals. The Health Cooperative also started a campaign to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination, both for vaccinated people and for the communities in which they live.

Unimed’s prevention and care initiatives also supported communities with food donations and

medical supplies, as well as advice and support for local governments. The publication brings the example of Unimed-BH, which donated 35 tons of food baskets and hygiene products to socially vulnerable communities in Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region. The report emphasizes that the Cooperative offered support to the city of Belo Horizonte, providing the technology needed for online consultations of symptoms of the new coronavirus, with essential medical care in the capital of Minas Gerais.

About World Cooperative Monitor

For ten years, the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), with the scientific and technical support of the European Institute for Research in Cooperatives and Social Enterprises (Euricse) has produced the annual research report with the aim of illustrating the economic and social contributions of cooperatives and mutual organizations.

The World Cooperative Monitor is a project designed to collect robust economic, organizational and social data on cooperatives around the world. It is the only report of its kind that collects annual quantitative data on the global cooperative movement. The publication reports the world’s largest cooperatives and mutual organizations, or groups of cooperatives and mutual organizations, including top 300 rankings and industry analyses.

Download the full report here!