“If I look at the regiment literally, I couldn’t,” admits Izalci, referring to the appointment of a colleague

× Photo: Waldemir Barreto/Ag. Senate

the senator Izalci Lucas (photo), from the PSDB of the Federal District, admitted that the designation of the important 2022 budget education rapporteurship for the PL pocket narist Wellington Fagundes it hurts the Congressional Rules.

“If you look at the regiment literally, I couldn’t”, said the toucan leader to the antagonist.

As we reported earlier firsthand, control of the allocation of almost BRL 140 billion in the 2022 budget, election year — the value equals four times the secret budget.

the senator Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES), president of the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO), ran over the regiment and a norm that governs the functioning of the collegiate to enact Fagundes at education sector reporting, responsible for analyzing about 680 amendments.

By the current rules, the PL senator could not occupy the function, since a co-religionist, the deputy Joe Vitor (PL-MG), preceded him.

Rose was even warned of the formal error, but ended up accepting the indication, made in an official letter signed by Fagundes and his colleague Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), which placed itself as the leader of the parliamentary bloc in the Senate formed by PSDB, Podemos and PSL, which is not true.

Izalci, in conversation with the antagonist, tried to minimize the situation, claiming that “the CMO only works by agreement”. He also criticized the lack of participation of other members of the parliamentary bloc in the composition of the collegiate, even in August.

“I am accountant, I am auditor: of CMO, I understand. Not all senators participate, it is a very little attended committee. The parties and blocs indicate the positions. we have a block [com PSDB, Podemos e PSL], but there was no meeting of the block: that is the reality.”

The senator added that, on the day the positions were defined, he was “alone” at the meeting: “There wasn’t Lasier [líder do bloco], there was no one”.

Also according to Izalci, there was an “understanding” for the nomination of Fagundes. Izalci attributed to his own articulation the fact that the bloc had been given three other functions — far less important than that of sectorial rapporteur for education.

“I’m not going to fight anyone about the position. After everything happened, Soraya was nominated [para a relatoria de educação]. I did not know that. I should have known, I would have had a meeting, but I didn’t know”, he stated.

Occurs that Lasier Martins (Podemos-RS) made the formal nomination of the senator Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS) for the function still in July, according to the following letter:

On the fact of having signed as the leader of the parliamentary bloc, Izalci commented: “I signed on as the leader of the PSDB, but as I participate in the bloc…”

The letter of August 5th — subsequent, therefore, to that of Lasier — proves that the toucan signed as leader of the parliamentary bloc:

Also read: Soraya: “If they think they will take us to the mat, they are very wrong”

More news