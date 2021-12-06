‘I’m going to die’ · TV News

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will be hit by a bullet in The More Life, The Better!. The pole dancer will give in to the pressure of Cora (Valentina Bandeira), will participate in a new crime and will be shot by a criminal in the soap opera on Globo. “I’m going to die”, the girl will despair.

After having hooked up with twin brothers Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) on ​​her tail, the rebel will accept to participate in a robbery coordinated by her former colleague from Pulp Fiction, who is still imprisoned. Murilo’s girlfriend (Jaffar Bambirra) will have as a mission to wrap a criminal in the motel in the scenes that will air next Saturday (11).

Juca’s daughter (Fabio Herford), however, will give up in the room, and the heavy-handed thug will notice the setup. With no way out, the girl will open up the game and reveal the plan for the bad character. The man will go crazy after the twins, who will be in one of the rooms waiting for his partner to settle the score.

Meanwhile, Neném (Vladimir Brichta) and Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) will enter the motel to save Flávia after discovering the mess the fake flight attendant has gotten herself into. The ex-player will find the dancer locked. In the sequence, Leco and Neco will appear furious with the girl because of the fiasco of the plan and will shoot. Flavia will be hit by the shot. “I’m the one who’s going to die”, the young woman will release.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

