“I’m Parisian, but I wanted to try something else,” says Mbappé of PSG exit attempt | french football

Mbappé’s attempt to leave PSG at the start of the current season, when Real Madrid appeared as the main interest in signing the star, was one of the topics covered in an interview by the young star to Thierry Henry, another French football idol. The 22-year-old watched Henry joke about whether his Spanish fluency was sharp and was asked about possible frustration at not being able to leave Paris a few months ago. And he didn’t hesitate to answer.

– A little (out of frustration). It’s not easy, but whatever happened, I was going to play for a big club. I’m Parisian, I feel great, but I wanted to try something else – said Mbappé, in a documentary by “Amazon”.

At the end of last season, when the summer transfer window opened in Europe, Real Madrid tried to sign Mbappé, an old dream of Florentino Pérez. However, the Parisian club played a tough game and rejected at least two meringues proposals, according to the Spanish press. PSG’s sporting director, Leonardo, even criticized the Madrid club’s stance publicly, and the deal did not go forward.

Mbappé revealed that the possible departure of Paris – since his contract comes to an end in the middle of next year – began to mess with his mind as early as June, when the young man was in the competition for the European Cup with the French national team.

– During the Euro Cup, I asked myself many questions. I talked a lot with my parents, they knew I wanted to go out. My parents told me to concentrate on the field. Maybe I was putting too much energy into other things.

In the midst of an open conversation with Henry, Mbappé was asked about the fact of playing in a super-starred cast, in which Messi and Neymar make up the attack on his side. And he made it clear that he doesn’t want to be the biggest star of the team when asked who is the “boss” on the team.