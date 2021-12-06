‘I’m the one who will pay for this porr*, shouts Gkay after party reviews | famous

Digital influencer Gkay’s party has barely started and continues to be popular on social media. After influencer Alisson Jordan complained that he would have to pay to eat at the event, Gkay he had to come down from his room to explain that the food offered to guests staying at the hotel was free. In the images recorded by one of the party’s guests, the blogger appears on top of a bar counter and declares:

“Guys, just shouting for people to understand. The note you are getting is just for you to sign! Who will pay this porr* is me! I don’t want to know how many draws I’m going to do in the feed, how many publis I’m going to do [para pagar], just sign because it’s me who’s paying”, he made a point of highlighting Gkay, who was applauded by the guests at the event.

For those who don’t know, all the bullshit started when dancer Alisson Jordan used his social networks to complain about the food at the event. TikToker recorded stories on their Instagram profile complaining about having to pay for food offered at a hotel: “The worst thing is that we think that with this bracelet here it’s all free and it’s not free at all”, mocked the influencer.

Gkay, upon learning of the complaint of one of his guests, immediately spoke. Through a live on her Instagram profile, the famous woman denied that guests would have to pay to eat, declaring that people do everything they can to show up: “You don’t need to draw attention with a wrong close-up, you’ll gain a following in the same way, it’s become fashionable now to go to people’s parties and say that there’s no food”, declared Gkay on Instagram.

On her Twitter profile, the famous woman also talked about the bullshit: “People want to do everything to draw attention, right, I’m going to have food stuffed in the c*”. A few minutes after the crap was formed, Gkay returned to his social networks this time along with dancer Alisson, to defuse the situation with his followers.

The influencer apologized, crying for complaining about the event’s food: “It was without thinking, I assume the mistake, we know that these Internet businesses are complicated, we say things without thinking”, Alisson considered. “If you only knew how much Alisson food was spent”, replied Gkay and continued:

“But look, it’s resolved! I understand that it was as a joke and we are not supposed to attack Alissson, ok? that he’s going to dance, he’s going to enjoy it and he’s going to eat people, for God’s sake, that crying is because of hunger”, joked Anitta’s friend.

“Stop attacking Alisson he already apologized it was a joke! He’s not going to eat anymore, because I’m going to put him to pay for all the meals”, joked Gkay again who explained that that was not the intention of the event. “Farofa’s intention is not to create confusion, it is not to create these controversies”, appeased Gkay.