In a bikini, Giovanna Ewbank delights when she shows off her big body and ripped abdomen in the Maldives: ”Perfect”

Moderator Giovanna Ewbank enjoys a vacation in the Maldives Islands with her husband, Bruno Gagliasso, and shows off its natural beauty in photos by the sea

Giovanna Ewbank (35) left the web with jaw dropping this Monday, 06!

The actress has already started the week with a beauty beating when she opens a travel photo album with her husband, Bruno Gagliasso (39).

The couple is enjoying rest days in the Maldives Islands, without the children, auntie (8), Bless (6) and Zyan (1).

On her Instagram feed, the blonde posted a series of beautiful records that she appears on a pier. The muse appeared wearing a bikini with a black bottom and an orange top and flaunted her ripped body. Stirring her hair, the artist posed for the records showing off her cracked shape.

“I wanted to wake up every day like this…who else???”, she wrote in the caption of the post.

“Dude, I can’t. It’s too perfect”, drooled a fan. “I wanted to wake up every day with this body, yes”said another. “What a woman”, melted a third admirer. “Help! It’s beauty you want, so take it”, joked one more.

Bruno Gagliasso is confused with fake when trying to make a purchase and entertains the web

Bruno Gagliasso showed the trouble he went through when trying to make a purchase on the internet. The actor was mistaken for a fake when sending a message to a store and shared the response he received from the seller: “I just wanted to buy some stuff for the Ranch… do you guys also need to send audio to prove you are you? kkkkkkkkk”, had fun the artist.

