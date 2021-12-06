In a new blow to the Venezuelan opposition, leader resigns from interim government – International

BOGOTÁ – The interim government led since January 2019 by the leader of the opposition Juan Guaido must disappear because it lost legitimacy, he said. Julio Borges, former president of the Venezuelan Parliament, this Sunday, 5, two weeks after the defeat of the opposition in regional elections. He left his position in charge of Foreign Affairs.

“The notion of the interim government has to disappear completely, we cannot continue with the payroll, with a bureaucracy that last year involved almost 1,600 people,” Borges told reporters during a videoconference in Colombia in which he announced his resignation as a contributor to Guaidó, according to him, to facilitate the reconstruction process within the opposition.

Guaidó was recognized as interim president of Venezuela by the US and 50 other governments, including Brazil, although in practice he was unable to remove President Nicolás Maduro from power. Guaidó did not comment on the former ally’s decision.

The opponent, who lives in exile in Bogotá, proposed the reconstruction of a space that includes anti-Chávez political parties and civil society to gather forces and gain legitimacy inside and outside Venezuela.

“It is necessary to reform everything that is conventionally called the interim government,” said Borges, who will present his proposals on Tuesday in Caracas to a commission of the National Assembly formed by parliamentarians elected in 2015 and whose validity expired in January 2021 .

The leader warned that the opposition’s struggle to leave the Maduro dictatorship, whose re-election in 2018 he does not recognize as fraudulent, has lost its legitimacy.

Borges’ proposal seeks a change of direction in the opposition, pulverized by deep fractures that were evident in the regional elections of 21 November. The vote was taken after the return of the main opposition parties after several years of boycotting, but with few agreements on unitary candidacies.

Borges also questioned the acts of corruption that affected the interim government. “The issue of assets (outside Venezuela) is really a scandal, there is no political will of the parties to do what is needed: create a fund for these assets to be separated from the management of political parties, especially Juan Guaidó’s party, so that there is independence, transparency, clarity,” said Borges./AFP and EFE