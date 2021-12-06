In a party with Sasha and ex-BBBs, Alok opens the 1st musical water slide in Brazil – 12/05/2021

Created in the beat of the pick-ups of parents DJs, Alok from Goiás goes against the tide. He is the only Brazilian in Billboard’s top 100, the 1st national artist played more than 1 billion times on Spotify and even has an electric trio pulled by the electronic beat. All that was needed was for him to have a water slide to call his own.

Inaugurated this Sunday (5), Tobomusik is a closed water slide with light and sound effects, a co-creation between DJ and music producer Alok and Beach Park, an aquatic complex 30 minutes from Fortaleza airport, in Ceará.

Alok played at the opening of the attraction that has his playlist Image: Eduardo Vessoni/UOL

The launch of the attraction was Alok style, with lots of music. The DJ commanded the pick-ups, putting a group of celebrities to dance before descending on the psychedelic attraction.

Sasha Meneghel and her husband João João Figueiredo, at the inauguration of Tobomusik Image: Igor de Melo

Sasha Meneghel and her husband João Figueiredo took the opportunity to test the adrenaline during the live show while ex-BBBs Gleici Damasceno, Camilla de Lucas, Elana Valenaria, Thaís Braz and João Luiz Pedrosa shared the floor with influencers such as Romana Novais, Alok’s wife . Rotate the gallery and see the famous at launch:

1 / 12 Romana Novais, wife of DJ Alok Igor de Melo two / 12 Alok and his wife, Romana Novais Igor de Melo 3 / 12 Sasha Meneghel tests the Tobomuik Igor de Melo 4 / 12 Former BBC Thais Braz Igor de Melo 5 / 12 Former BBC Gleici Damasceno Igor de Melo 6 / 12 Sasha Meneghel Igor de Melo 7 / 12 Agatha Moreira Igor de Melo 8 / 12 The actress Agatha Moreira Igor de Melo 9 / 12 Former BBCs Camilla de Lucas and João Luiz Pedrosa Igor de Melo 10 / 12 The influencer Thaynara OG Igor de Melo 11 / 12 Camilla de Lucas, Agatha Moreira, João Luiz Pedrosa, João Figueiredo and Sasha Meneghel Igor de Melo 12 / 12 Agatha Moreira, Sasha Meneghel and João Figueiredo Igor de Melo

Influencer Thaynara OG broadcast live the animation in the access line to the three musical slides of the new toy:

Toy or ballad?

Considered the first musical waterslide in Latin America, the Tobomusik is a route with three circuits ranging from 104 to 114 meters in length, where the visitor slides face down on a mat for about 22 seconds.

As Alok explains to Our: “Technology has always been my ally in my work. So I wondered how I would like to go down a water slide.”

I would, but it wasn’t this time.

The DJ explained that he is in the middle of a crisis of labyrinthitis and, on medical advice, he should not try the toy this time.

But the report, yes, proved the experience.

At 13 meters high, the visitor takes a sound journey that is completed with the translucent and colorful designs in the 82 cm diameter tubes that give the psychedelic tone to the attraction.

The playlist played inside the toy was created by Alok, responsible for the songs mixed according to each step of the descent on the water slide.

There are about 30 seconds of music on the water slide and other songs for those waiting in line. But it’s a very varied playlist so that the crowd doesn’t get seasick”, says Alok.

Image: Eduardo Vessoni/Our

It’s adrenaline, it’s music and it’s ballad. All in the same place.

For the toy access platform, rocked by a play of lights on a wooden tower, the DJ created another playlist that warms up for those waiting for their turn to slip on the toy.

And just as in one of the excerpts of his greatest success, “Hear Me Now” (2016), in partnership with Bruno Martini, from São Paulo, “all the lights will guide the way”.

Debut extended

Tobomusik is the third generation of water slides in the world. “The first and second were a combination of water and speed, ranging from less to more radical. Now, the light and sound effects give another dimension to the toy”, explains Murilo Pascoal, CEO of the park, the Our.

Brought from Turkey, the musical waterslide was scheduled to open in August 2020, but, due to the pandemic, it was being assembled in stages until the park considered it safe to inaugurate it.

* The reporter traveled at the invitation of Beach Park