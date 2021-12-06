In a two-way game, champion Atlético-MG wins Red Bull Bragantino at Mineirão

In a game of 7 goals, Hulk’s great goal and even the lineman’s replacement, Atlético won at home before receiving the Brazilian champion’s trophy in front of the crowd.

In the party game for the achievement of Brazilian championship, O Atlético-MG won the Red Bull Bragantino this Sunday (5), at Mineirão, before receiving the trophy for the first time in 50 years. The score of 4 to 3 shows well what the match was like in Belo Horizonte.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

first half tied

Playing in front of the crowd, which filled Mineirão, Atlético needed 20 minutes to open the scoring. Keno disarmed Helinho in the defense field and advanced undisturbed by Fabrício Bruno before submitting from outside the area, on Cleiton’s right corner.

Red Bull Bragantino’s draw came in a 38th-minute cover failure. Artur finished low and Everson made a good save with his left foot, but Ytalo got the free rebound in the penalty area and finished it to take the match to half-time with a score of 1 to 1.

turn stage

Massa Bruta’s turnaround came right after the break, at 2 minutes of the final stage, with a beautiful finish by Artur. After a corner kick, the shirt 7 submitted a volley in the small area, with no chance for Everson.

However, the team from Bragança Paulista had little advantage. On minute 6, Keno made an individual play on the left wing and served Zaracho, who finished in the area and tied the game again at Mineirão.

The third turn of the game came in the 32nd minute with a good play by Hulk, who left the bench. The forward hit a nice pass of the letter to Zaracho, who submitted it in a cross. The ball would go outside, but Savarino deflected it in the small area and put Galo in advantage again.

Hulk leaves his

Big star of Atlético champion, Hulk still left his in the 42nd minute and confirmed the victory. The number 7 shirt won the defense and submitted with a touch over Cleiton, scoring a great goal.

There was still time for Red Bull Bragantino to score another one, Artur’s second. The number 7 shirt caught Everson’s rebound after Bruno Tubarão’s submission and closed the scoreboard at 4-3 in the last move, before the Rooster party.

Replacement of the little flag

The second half was paralyzed for 8 minutes because of assistant Sidmar dos Santos, who felt pain in his thigh and had to leave the game at 15. He was replaced by Oberto da Silva Santos, who started the match as a VAR assistant.

Table status

With the victory, the Athletic champion reaches 84 points and can reach 87 in the last round. The distance to the runner-up Flamengo, who has not yet played in the round, is 13 points.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Bragantino continues with 53 points and go on 6th position thanks to the defeat of Fluminense to Bahia, also this Sunday.

upcoming games

For the last round of the Brasileirão, Atlético return to the field in the next Thursday (9), visiting the Guild in Porto Alegre. The team from Rio Grande do Sul needs to win in order not to be relegated to the Serie B.

Also on Thursday, Red Bull Bragantino plays at home, receiving the International, 10th place, in what can be a direct duel for a spot in the G6.

Atlético-MG players celebrate goal scored against Red Bull Bragantino Pedro Souza / Athletic

Datasheet

GOALS: Keno, Zaracho, Savarino and Keno (Athletic); Ytalo and Arthur [2] (RB Bragantino)

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva (Rever), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê (Alan Franco), Jair (Allan) and Nathan (Savarino); Zaracho, Keno and Diego Costa (Hulk). Technician: Cuca

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Natan and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Emi Martínez (Praxedes) and Artur; Helinho, Ytalo (Alerrandro) and Cuello (Bruno Tubarão). Technician: Mauricio Barbieri















