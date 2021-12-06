In a video for the film Lessons, Cebolinha suffers to say ‘I love you’ to Mônica · TV News

Turma da Mônica: Lessons, a sequel to Ties (2019) that adapts the Brazilian comic book series to the cinemas, had the first scene of the film revealed during CCXP World 2021 this Sunday (5). The sequence shows Monica (Giulia Benite) and Chives (Kevin Vechiatto) in action as Romeo and Juliet in a play. He struggles to say “I love you”.

In the scene, Mônica plays Julieta and Chive snake, in the skin of Romeu, a better performance. The video is divided between real life, in which friends are performing in their backyard, and the dream world, in which the pair are dressed in typical clothes and on a stage at the theater.

Annoyed, Monica asks Cebolinha to interpret the scene the way they rehearsed, but the young man struggles to say the phrase “I love you”. Embarrassed, he justifies: “It’s blega”.

Inspired by the homonymous graphic novel created by the brothers Vitor and Lu Cafaggi, Lições shows the difficulties faced by the gang from the Limoeiro neighborhood in the transition from childhood to adolescence. In the new adventure, they forget to do their homework and decide to run away from school, but not everything goes as expected.

Giulia Benite (Mônica), Kevin Vechiatto (Cebolinha), Laura Rauseo (Magali) and Gabriel Moreira (Cascão) return for the sequel. Monica Iozzi and Paulinho Vilhena will return to live respectively as Monica’s mother and Seu Cebola, Cebolinha’s father. Newcomers to the franchise are Malu Mader and Isabelle Drummond.

Turma da Mônica: Lições opens on December 30 at Cinemas. Check out the first trailer:

See also some photos of the scene shown at CCXP Worlds: