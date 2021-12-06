In Copom week and after economic data below expectations, the financial market sees a further worsening of inflation and GDP in 2021 and 2022

Brazil in fall/crisis (Photo: Getty Images)

In the wake of economic data below expectations, the financial market revised, for the eighth week, its projections for the performance of the Brazilian economy this year.

Now, the expectation is for growth of 4.71% for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, compared to a previous projection of 4.78%. For 2022, the estimates also deteriorated, for the ninth consecutive time, from 0.58% to an expansion of 0.51%.

The data are in the Focus report and were released this Monday morning (6) by the Central Bank.

Last week, GDP data for the third quarter and industrial production for October frustrated expectations, leading houses to revise downwards their projections for the performance of the Brazilian economy in this and next year.

In the third quarter, Brazil’s GDP contracted 0.1% compared to the second quarter of this year and increased 4% year-on-year. The indicator came in a little lower than expected. The expectation of economists consulted by consensus Refinitive was stagnant compared to the second quarter. In the annual comparison, however, the result came below the expected high of 4.2%.

more inflation

In Focus, the estimates for inflation also worsened. According to economists consulted by the BC, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should rise by 10.18% this year and 5.02% in 2022.

Last week, projections were for an IPCA of 10.15% and 5.00%, respectively. The data has been constantly revised upwards and has reached a high of 35 weeks in the case of estimates for 2021, and 20 weeks in the case of 2022.

Higher interest in 2023

This week, the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets to decide the direction of the basic interest rate.

The expectation, according to Focus, is high of 1.5 percentage point of Selic, to 9.25% per year, without changes in relation to the previous survey. For 2022, expectations are for Selic at 11.25% per year, also without changes.

However, for 2023, the market raised its bet to 8% per year.

Finally, in the exchange rate, estimates rose from R$ 5.50 to R$ 5.56 in 2021, and from R$ 5.50 to R$ 5.55 in December 2022.

