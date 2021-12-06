In Cuiabá, Fortaleza’s technical committee celebrates its vacancy in the Libertadores group stage

This Sunday, the 5th, the eve of the match against Cuiabá-MT, Fortaleza had a historic reason to celebrate: with the defeat of Fluminense-RJ to Bahia, the Pici team guaranteed classification for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022 In Mato Grosso, directors and the technical committee celebrated the unprecedented feat at the concentration hotel.

With the victory by 1-0 over Juventude-RS, last Friday, 3rd, Tricolor ensured presence in the main continental tournament of the next season. A stumbling block by the Laranjeiras team against Esquadrão, in Salvador, would be enough to stamp the direct presence in the group stage, which was achieved thanks to Gilberto’s two goals for the Bahians.

Leão performed again last Saturday, 4th, and has already boarded at night heading to Cuiabá for the duel next Monday, 6th, at 8 pm, at Arena Pantanal. This Sunday afternoon, fatigue followed the round and celebrated the confirmation of the presence in the G-6 of Serie A – and, consequently, in the group stage of the Libertadores.

President Marcelo Paz, football director Alex Santiago and presidential advisor Daniel de Paula Pessoa joined Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s technical committee in a space at the hotel to celebrate the unprecedented feat.

