In Portugal, Abel will decide with his family on renewal with Palmeiras

Abel Ferreira in the Libertadores final against Palmeiras. (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Like the main players at Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira had his vacation early. The Portuguese coach arrives in Portugal this Monday (6) to meet with his family, rest and discuss the future.

The proposal information is from the ‘GE’ and, according to the report of the OUR LECTURE, Abel has had an offer to renew his contract with the Palmeiras on his desk for days, but he still hasn’t given any response to be able to decide the next steps with his family.

Verdão’s offer is for another two years, extending the link until the end of 2024 and offering an appreciation that would make Abel the highest paid coach in Brazilian football. The current contract runs until the end of 2022 and, therefore, there is no reason to question the Portuguese presence in the Club World Cup, which takes place in February.

Abel is expected to return to Palmeiras together with the main players on January 5th to start preparations for the World Cup dispute in Abu Dhabi.

Without Abel on the edge of the lawn, Palmeiras will return to the field this Monday (6), at 19:00 (GMT), against Athletico-PR, at the Arena da Baixada. Then end the year against the Ceará, Thursday (9), at Arena Barueri.

