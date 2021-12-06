In “The Farm 13”, Sthe confesses that he took Dynho’s “sheep”

It seems, Sthefane Matos already know that your relationship with Dynho Alves in “The Farm 13” may be causing some discomfort, especially for your fiance, Victor Igoh. During an outburst with Aline, the influencer joked that she is on the street and will have nowhere to live when she leaves the confinement. To top it off, she also confessed that she would have touched the dancer’s private parts.

Through some codes, Sthe she was worried because of the day she was in the pool with the dancer. According to her, the two were “bumping into” and she believes the show’s cameras may have recorded everything.

“I’m worried about ‘scinapi’. From the day of the ‘scinapi‘”, said the woman from Bahia, referring to the swimming pool. Aline she wanted to know in more detail what had happened and asked if her friend had touched the “sheep“. After Sthe said yes, the ex-panicat said that people bump into each other and that’s normal.

“More than three times bump?“, He asked sthephane, making the two burst out laughing. Finally, the blogger was concerned about the repercussions of the subject abroad. “I’m on the street, Aline, I don’t have a house anymore. I no longer have a family. we will have to live together“he joked. Look:

Sthe and Aline saying that if they go to the final, they don’t even expect the presence of their partners. #The farm pic.twitter.com/5MG751oSki — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) December 5, 2021

About Sthe rubbing Dynho’s hand in the pool, Aline joked, “But you bumped it, you bumped it. You can bump it.” Sthe replied, “But three times, bumping into?”#The farm pic.twitter.com/zk5C0GxbB2 — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) December 5, 2021

Since nothing is lost on the internet, the public of “The Farm 13” soon started sharing some excerpts from Dynho and sthephane in the pool of headquarters.

This is an excerpt from the scene that Sthe refers to for Aline.#The farm pic.twitter.com/GakoRk0Z9n — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) December 5, 2021

A few moments of my kids at the pool today 🤏🏼☺️

Sthe and Dynho♥️#The farm pic.twitter.com/StAg0y4UN8 — Sthedynho 🧸 (@sthedynho) November 30, 2021

It is worth noting that Victor Igoh has not commented on the subject on social media, despite having already said that he will talk to the bride after “The Farm 13“. Already MC Mirella, Dynho’s ex-wife, in addition to having already filed for divorce, also moved from the house where the two lived.

