In the US, Doria says she has an appointment with Moro on her return to Brazil

Abhishek Pratap 31 seconds ago News Comments Off on In the US, Doria says she has an appointment with Moro on her return to Brazil 0 Views

Former judge and pre-candidate for President by Podemos, Sergio Moro, has been working to attract other center parties and make the so-called “third way” viable.

The former judge had, for example, conversations with União Brasil, the party formed by the merger of the PSL with the DEM, and discussed the possibility of an alliance that would also bring together Citizenship, MDB and PSDB, as reported on Saturday (4) the policy analyst of CNN Gustavo Uribe.

After meeting with the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), Moro is expected to meet with the governor of São Paulo and pre-candidate of the PSDB, João Doria.

The governor of São Paulo is on an official trip to the United States and spoke about the meeting.

“I already have an agenda, scheduled, with minister Sergio Moro on my return, with former minister Sergio Moro, on my return to Brazil. I see it very naturally. We will all attend the camp of the liberal democratic center. (…) For the defense of Brazil and Brazilians, far from the extremisms of Lula and Bolsonaro.

See the possible candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022

  • 1 in 12

    Jair Bolsonaro, current president of the Republic, joined the Liberal Party (PL) on November 30, 2021. See other possible candidates for president in 2022

    Credit: Alan Santos/PR

  • two in 12

    Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former president, governed the country between 2003 and 2010 and should run for the PT

    Credit: ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 3 in 12

    Ciro Gomes, former governor of Ceará and former minister of Finance and National Integration, likely candidate for president by the PDT

    Credit: LUCAS MARTINS/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 4 in 12

    Sergio Moro, former federal judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security, can run for the Podemos, party to which he joined

    Credit: Marcos Corrêa/PR

  • 5 in 12

    João Doria, governor of São Paulo, won the PSDB caucuses for the definition of pre-candidate and will run in 2022 for the party

    Credit: FÁTIMA MEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 6 in 12

    Rodrigo Pacheco is serving his first term as senator for Minas, he is president of the Senate, he has just switched from DEM to PSD and can enter the race for Planalto

    Credit: Waldemir Barreto/Senate Agency

  • 7 in 12

    Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta stated that his name remains available to União Brasil to run for President of the Republic

    Credit: José Dias/PR

  • 8 in 12

    Alessandro Vieira is serving his first term as a senator for Sergipe and may run for president through Citizenship

    Credit: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

  • 9 in 12

    Simone Tebet is serving her first term as a senator from Mato Grosso do Sul and may enter the electoral race for the MDB

    Credit: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

  • 10 in 12

    José Luiz Datena, announced his migration from PSL to PSD

    Credit: ANDRE LESSA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 11 in 12

    Cabo Daciolo, pre-candidate of Brazil 35, for the Presidency of the Republic

    Credit: Alex Ferreira/Chamber of Deputies

  • 12 in 12

    Felipe d’Avila, pre-candidate of the Partido Novo, for the Presidency of the Republic

    Credit: DIDA SAMPAIO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Panini will release classics by Mauricio de Sousa

Sunday (5) was agitated on the panel of panini at the Artists’ Valley gives CCXP …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved