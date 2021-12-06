In the US, Doria says she has an appointment with Moro on her return to Brazil

Former judge and pre-candidate for President by Podemos, Sergio Moro, has been working to attract other center parties and make the so-called “third way” viable.

The former judge had, for example, conversations with União Brasil, the party formed by the merger of the PSL with the DEM, and discussed the possibility of an alliance that would also bring together Citizenship, MDB and PSDB, as reported on Saturday (4) the policy analyst of CNN Gustavo Uribe.

After meeting with the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), Moro is expected to meet with the governor of São Paulo and pre-candidate of the PSDB, João Doria.

The governor of São Paulo is on an official trip to the United States and spoke about the meeting.

“I already have an agenda, scheduled, with minister Sergio Moro on my return, with former minister Sergio Moro, on my return to Brazil. I see it very naturally. We will all attend the camp of the liberal democratic center. (…) For the defense of Brazil and Brazilians, far from the extremisms of Lula and Bolsonaro.

