Internet Campaign Raises $1.7 Million for Man Notified After 43 Years in US Prison | Look how nice it is

“It’s been a busy day for Kevin as he’s been working to pick himself up and reconnect with his loved ones,” wrote a representative from the campaign’s Midwest Innocence Project.

“His support helped him to be able to focus on what really matters at this time—starting a life he doesn’t have.”

Kevin Strickland, 62, was released from prison in late November after a judge ruled he was wrongfully convicted in 1979 of three murders.

He always claimed that he was at home watching television and had nothing to do with the crimes, which happened when he was 18 years old.

He learned of the decision on his release when the news appeared on television while he was watching a soap opera. He said the other prisoners started screaming.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, made the decision after a three-day court hearing requested by a Jackson County prosecutor, who said the evidence used to convict Strickland had been retracted or refuted.