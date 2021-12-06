Irmão de Marília Mendonça releases posthumous music by the artist and sings with Maiara and Maraisa on the stage of Fantástico | Fantastic

A month after Marília Mendonça’s death, her brother, Gustavo, released the artist’s first posthumous song, “Calculista”. On the stage at Fantástico, Gustavo — whose duo Dom Vittor — and Maiara and Maraisa, with whom Marília formed As Patroas, told how they overcame the last few weeks and chose to continue with the launch plan. See the report and songs in the video above.

Maiara and Maraisa said they received a lot of strength from fans and groups of friends to move forward.

“We have to thank God for these moments that we lived, for the opportunities, for all her genius, that she was always way ahead. She lived everything intensely”, comments Maraisa. “Genius, he prepared everything”, adds Maiara.

Dom Vittor and Gustavo sing ‘Calculista’, a posthumous song by Marília Mendonça

At first, when everything happened, my thoughts stopped. But then I was seeing things happening in a natural way. And thinking: ‘Man, if I stop I’ll have to carry the pain of having lost my sister. And a pain of having failed in what she sent me.’ She referred Dom and me, got it?” — Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça

During the interview, Poliana Abritta and Maju Coutinho ask the four who had the strongest shoulder that supported this month. The answer was unanimous:

Maraisa: I say that my greatest strength came from Ruth (Marília Mendonça’s mother).

Gustavo: Mine too.

Dom Vittor: Mine too.

Maraisa: Absolutely, all of us here. She said: “Guys, let’s stay calm. God knows all things, I’m grateful for everything I experienced with my daughter.”

See the release of ‘As Patroas’ on Fantástico: Marília Mendonça and Maiara & Maraísa launch ‘Patroas’, the trio’s new project

Gustavo and Dom Vittor released the first posthumous song by Marília Mendonça. In the video for “Calculist”, she appears herself. They also sang ‘”Perfect angle” and “Forget me if you can”, this one with Maiara and Maraisa. See the clips below.

Maiara, Maraísa, Dom Vittor and Gustavo sing ‘Forget me if you can’

Dom Vittor and Gustavo sing ‘Perfect Angle’

