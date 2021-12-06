Jada Pinkett Smith appears unrecognizable in new preview

Quite different from what we saw in the trilogy!

After many years, the innovative Matrix universe is returning with its fourth adventure: Matrix Resurrections. bringing the return of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss like Neo and Trinity, the project will also have other actors from the original trilogy, such as Jada Pinkett Smith, which appeared unrecognizable in a new preview.

Niobe, character of Jada Pinkett Smith, presents a very different look in the preview released. Last time we saw her, she was with Morpheus, celebrating the victory against the machines. Now, popping up quickly in the teaser, we see the well-aged legendary captain, with several wrinkles and scars across her face.

Check it out below:

More mature and experienced, Niobe emerges saying: “It’s easy to forget how much noise the Matrix puts in your head,” explains. “Another thing makes that same kind of noise: War.”

Watch the preview below:

In the cast of the new Matrix, we have Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith. and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Matrix Resurrections arrives in theaters in December 22nd.

