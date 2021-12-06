Jada Pinkett Smith talks about Niobe in Matrix Resurrections

One of the highlights of the teaser of Matrix Resurrections displayed in CCXP Worlds 21 was the revelation of Niobe’s look (Jada Pinkett Smith) in the movie. The actress appeared makeup-aged in the preview, and beforehand talked about how her character has changed since revolutions.

“I would say she has grown considerably. She’s a new Niobe, a Niobe that’s different from what you’ve seen before” said Pinkett Smith. “I really had fun playing her. It was very interesting, precisely because of her maturity”.

In fact, this new version of the character brought unprecedented challenges for the actress: “I’ve always identified a lot with various aspects of Niobe, but in this movie she’s at a level that I, Jada, haven’t yet reached. She has a different kind of strength than I have”.

Read the official synopsis of Matrix Resurrections: “In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose again to follow the White Rabbit. Choice, a mere illusion, is the only way to enter or leave the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”.

The first matrix was released in 1999. With the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned $1.6 billion at the world box office.

Matrix Resurrections premiere in December 22nd at the movies.

CCXP WORLDS 21

Saturday, the first day of CCXP Worlds 21, ended with a giant panel from the Sony Pictures, which revealed the teaser and title of Spider-Man in Spiderverse 2, as well as a third animation film, a new teaser of morbius and the meeting of the three villains of Spider-Man: No Return Home. Also, Netflix released the first preview of the new Chainsaw Massacre, a paramount brought the protagonists of Panic and the HBO Max warmed up for the 2022 releases, giving highlight the peacemaker.

Sunday, the second day of the event, has announcements of MSP,Amazon Prime Video and a closing panel of the Warner Bros. which will feature the cast of Matrix Resurrections.

CCXP Worlds 21 can be tracked on the CCXP official website or in the Twitch.

