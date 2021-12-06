Jair Ventura must repeat Juventude’s squad against São Paulo | youth

Juventude has another decision for the Brazilian Championship this Monday. At Morumbi Stadium, Alviverde will face São Paulo for the 37th round of the competition. For this match, coach Jair Ventura has his entire squad at his disposal. With that, the tendency is to maintain the starting lineup that played in the last three duels.
In the defensive system, despite the failure against Fortaleza, goalkeeper Douglas remains as a starter. The defense line will be composed by Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus.
In midfield, Dawhan, Jadson and Guilherme Castilho are among the first 11 players. Wescley must complete the sector. However, the use of Chico is not discarded, since the holder’s recent performances were average.
Sorriso is one of the highlights of Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves / EC Juventude
In attack, Juventude continue with a duo composed of Ricardo Bueno and Sorriso. The shirt 9 alviverde was responsible for the last two goals of the team in the competition. The athlete from the base of Papo has established himself as an important part of coach Jair Ventura.
The probable Youth has: Douglas; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson, Guilherme Castilho and Wescley (Chico); Smile and Ricardo Bueno.
The decisive duel against São Paulo, at Morumbi, is scheduled for this Monday, at 19:00. Juventude is in 16th place with 43 points, and a victory rules out any possibility of relegation.