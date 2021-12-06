Jay Jay Phillips, reality show star dies at age 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a participant in the fourth season of the reality show “America’s Got Talent”, died last December 1st as a result of covid-19. The star had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to information from TMZ, the singer began to show symptoms during the week of Thanksgiving, which happened on November 25th. Family members reported that they asked Jay Jay to come to the hospital, but he said he just needed to sleep — and this was the last time they spoke to him.

When the singer’s mother and girlfriend went to visit him, they found him dead.

jay jay Phillips lived with his father. The man is hospitalized and breathing from appliances.

The musician participated in the talent show in 2009, but was eliminated early on. Then, in 2017, he tried again and participated in the reality show one more time, but it came out just before the finals.

Mettal Maffia, the band Jay Jay was in, posted a condolence note on Instagram. “This still doesn’t seem real and we would do anything to change this situation. Please respect his family as well as our wishes as we take our time to mourn and process this loss,” says the publication. “We miss you brother, every second, every minute, every day. Thank you for teaching us to laugh some more.”