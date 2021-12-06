Jeep owners point out failure that destroys gears and repair costs a fortune

Owners of Jeep and Fiat cars equipped with a flex engine and automatic transmission have reported the same problem: after some time of use, the transmission stops working and needs to be replaced or repaired, through a service that costs more than half the value. of the car itself.

Customers with whom UOL Cars spoke they say that Stellantis, owner of Jeep and Fiat, refuses to carry out free repairs on vehicles whose warranty has expired – even though, according to them, the defect is due to a flaw in the project and all the planned revisions have been made in dealership.

Others claim that, after much insistence, the company agreed to pay for the repair, in whole or in part – even with the factory coverage already expired. At the same time, the description of the failure does not change: due to corrosion of a part called a heat exchanger, the radiator fluid invades the gear, contaminating the respective oil. When contacted, the company claims that customers failed to carry out scheduled maintenance on time, which would have caused the problem (see note below).

The heat exchanger has the function of cooling the transmission lubricant and is connected to the cooling system, using the same mixture of fluid and demineralized water that keeps the engine at the ideal temperature.

Repair is budgeted at R$49,000 at the dealership

A resident of Maringá (PR) and owner of a new Jeep Renegade flex purchased in 2017, businessman Rafael Danilo Santos Bortoluzzi claims that the SUV suddenly stopped working last April, without any light coming on on the instrument panel. In the first failure, he noticed that the radiator fluid reservoir was empty.

The next day, after replacing the fluid, the engine warmed up and stopped again. This time he noticed that there was oil in the coolant.

“I always followed the maintenance plan indicated in the owner’s manual. As the warranty had expired, I took the car to two multi-brand garages and I heard in both that it was a chronic problem involving the heat exchanger”, says Bortoluzzi.

Heat exchanger, the problematic part that is directly associated with transmission damage Image: Reproduction

The businessman then added that he towed the sport utility vehicle to the dealership where it was acquired. There, a few days later, they confirmed the diagnosis and presented, according to him, a budget of R$49,000 to replace the exchange rate.

“My car is worth around R$ 62,000, according to the Fipe table. It is unbelievable how a part that Jeep knows to be problematic has not been exchanged or inspected in the revisions I made in the authorized network”.

Rafael says he never went to get his car again and went to court against the automaker, expecting his Renegade to be repaired free of charge.

“I have an autistic daughter and I really need the car. I spent a lot of time with a rented vehicle until I was able to buy another car, a compact one”.

Jeep changed maintenance plan

Bortoluzzi adds that social networks have many reports like yours and the defect is not associated with a specific mileage or time of use. In addition, from 2018 onwards, Jeep changed the maintenance plan with regard to the coolant, recommending a product with a different specification and concentration, in addition to its replacement every two years – regardless of mileage.

In previous models, he highlights, the manual does not provide any guidance related to fluid change.

“Owners of models prior to 2018 continue without any recommendation and complaining about corrosion problems in the heat exchanger, as they do not have, or were not guided by the authorized service during the revisions, the information regarding the periodic exchange and the new specification of the coolant”.

Retired accountant Jairo Marques, who lives in Salvador (BA), also claims to have strictly followed the maintenance plan until his Renegade 2016/2017 flex had the same problem, on November 22 this year.

“I towed the car to a dealership, but I didn’t leave the Jeep there. Talking to a technician, I was startled by the forecast costs for gearshift repair, whose damage was related, as I was informed, to the heat exchanger.”

Marques says he has never been alerted in periodic reviews about the need to change the fluid every 24 months. Due to the prohibitive price, and since his vehicle is no longer covered by the factory warranty, he decided to have it repaired at an independent garage, specialized in transmissions.

“They said they couldn’t extend the warranty, so I took it to another workshop and the loss was R$15,000,” he says. Your Renegade has traveled around 53 thousand km.

A group on WhatsApp with more than 200 participants deals specifically with the defect involving the exchange, provided by the company Aisin, and brings other similar reports.

The owner of a 2017/2017 Renegade who prefers not to be identified says that the failure happened with about 40 thousand km and the Jeep agreed to replace the transmission, but it was necessary to pay about R$ 5,500 for the repair to be carried out “in courtesy”.

Stellantis denies that customers have done the reviews

Sought, Stellantis says it is responsible for repairing vehicles that are still covered by warranty. In addition, it emphasizes that the cases mentioned in this text and others that our report forwarded to the company were not preceded by all scheduled reviews. Stellantis also admits that there have been changes to the maintenance plan with regard to the coolant.

Check out the full note sent:

“Stelantis clarifies that it is responsible for inconveniences that occur within the contractual warranty period. The mentioned vehicles did not carry out the scheduled maintenance plan, as provided for in the Owner’s Manual.

The regular use of the car requires the performance of preventive and/or corrective maintenance. In the cases under analysis there is no evidence that points to a failure or a defect in the quality of the vehicles mentioned.

Stellantis takes the opportunity to inform you that changes in fluids, natural wear parts and/or accessories are evolutionary processes with respect to the customer and that can impact the frequency, use and application of the components involved after their implementation.”

Procon-SP will notify Stellantis of any recall

A consumer protection agency linked to the São Paulo government, Procon-SP reports that this year, until July, it received six complaints related to defect in the automatic transmission of Jeep and Fiat vehicles.

The foundation emphasizes that, in the coming days, it will notify Stellantis to provide clarification on the problem, including the possible need to carry out a recall – in case there is evidence of risk to the health or safety of vehicle occupants.

“We guide consumers to register the complaint at Procon-SP, so that we can act to clarify the causes of the defect and, if necessary, take action. We have a case report, related to the heat exchanger, in which the vehicle would have This is enough to question the manufacturer about the possibility of summoning customers to carry out the necessary repairs, without cost”, points out Guilherme Farid, chief of staff at Procon-SP.

Farid also points out that the termination of the warranty does not necessarily release Stellantis from liability.

“Even if the defect is verified after the end of the warranty, if it is not due to natural wear and tear but rather to an engineering, design or construction problem, the company remains liable. In this case, the warranty period is now counted as from the finding of the defect by the consumer”.

According to Farid, if the company is found to be negligent, it may be fined up to R$ 11 million.

