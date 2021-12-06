João Gomes receives criticism for praising DJ Ivis on Instagram – É Hit

The singer João Gomes it’s the DJ Ivis met at Girl Vip event in São Paulo, on Saturday (5). The man from Paraíba posted a photo with the young man from Pernambuco with a compliment on the Instagram and received reviews on social media.

DJ Ivis was arrested in july this year, after videos of his aggressions against his ex-wife be disseminated on social media. Since the day he was released, on october 22, he appears in the company of friends and fans on social media.

“True sense of: whoever works, God helps, his chosen ones always win”, wrote DJ Ivis in a photo published with João Gomes.

In the post, the young man on the rise in music replied: “It’s good to enjoy around you… see that you’re ok. How many reasons to thank you have given me. May God bless you and take care of all your plans. He has something special in store for his life still. Your music is good and makes you happy. It’s what the people need. Take care. Father in heaven bless you”.

On Twitter and on the Instagram post itself, social media users left criticism for João Gomes as for the praise given to DJ Ivis.

“I liked João so much but supports the wrong”, declared one follower. Also on Instagram, another user said: “I lost my respect”.

See Twitter comments: