Jorge Jesus at Flamengo’s rival, Diego Costa at Palmeiras and more

Credit: Reproduction/Band/Atletico Flickr/Flickr Flamengo/Assembly

Jorge Jesus is probed by rivals from Flamengo

The Portuguese coach lives an unknown at Benfica and may return to command a Brazilian club next year. However, according to the ‘Goal’ portal, Jorge Jesus is the target of weekly queries from rivals Flamengo.

Atlético-MG suspects Palmeiras action by Diego Costa

The Atlético Mineiro striker revealed after the Brasileirão title party that he can leave the club next season. In this Monday, journalist Jorge Nicola’s information is that Palmeiras may be involved in this outing.

Atlético-MG receives survey by Igor Rabello

Current champion of the Brasileirão, Atlético Mineiro received polls from Inter Miami, English team David Beckham in Major League Soccer, by Igor Rabello. The conversations are still at an early stage, but could move forward in the next few days.

Corinthians leader talks about Talisca

Forward Anderson Talisca is in Corinthians’ sights to assume the position of center forward in the squad next season, according to Samir Carvalho. Although, journalist Jorge Nicola revealed contact with the club’s director, who said that it is “no chance”.

How Palmeiras tries to hire Pedro

Gabigol reserve throughout the season, the center forward Pedro turned Palmeiras’ dream into the soccer market. The player, who cost Flamengo’s coffers dear, can change sides thinking of a World Cup dispute.

Edilson Capetinha signs contract with broadcaster

The world champion with the Brazilian team, Edílson Capetinha, will be one of the sports commentators at Jovem Pan, according to Flávio Ricco, from R7. He will be Vampeta’s partner on the network. He recently passed through the Band.

READ TOO:

Ball market: see the stars of Europe who can play the Brasileirão in 2022

Palmeiras’ first reinforcement, accident at Flamengo and Felipe Melo’s new team: see the evening news

Ronaldo criticizes Deyverson, Abel asks for four reinforcements and Leila sets priority: see Palmeiras news

Palmeiras: Leila Pereira promises to invest heavily in signings

Ball Market: Speculations with Talisca, FM, Cavani, Pedro and more

Libertadores 2022: 40 teams are already classified; see the list

New manager at Flamengo, accident with player, Grêmio almost relegated, future of Felipe Melo: football weekend