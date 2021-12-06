Jorge Jesus awaits Flamengo’s official proposal to assess a possible return

In a delicate moment at Benfica, Jorge Jesus closely follows Flamengo’s interest in its return and awaits an official proposal from the Rio team. As he brought the Goal, the red-black team has the return of the Brazilian champion coach and the 2019 Copa Libertadores on the agenda.

JJ’s situation at Benfica is increasingly complicated. The coach has not had a return as expected. In addition to the Portuguese club’s political problems, the results on the field were not satisfactory and, among fans, his return was never unanimous.

Last Friday (3), in the defeat by 3-1 against Sporting, at Estádio da Luz, fans chorused for his departure from the club. On social networks, every now and then there are demonstrations by Benfica fans asking for the coach’s resignation.

According to a source at Goal, Jorge Jesus is uncomfortable with the pressure on Benfica because he doesn’t feel wanted. Vain, he likes to be flattered and recognized. Despite this, however, the same source says that the commander will not resign, at least not at the moment, but that he will only be able to assess something if he receives an official proposal from Flamengo, which has not happened yet.

In the coach’s mind, there is no way to move forward in any situation without a formal proposal on the table. In addition, he has been receiving surveys from other clubs in Brazilian football, but will give preference to Flamengo.

This Wednesday (8th), Benfica will play their life in the Champions League against Dynamo Kiev with an eye on qualifying for the round of 16. JJ’s team, which could have eliminated Barcelona in the last round, now must also support the Catalan team, who face Bayern Munich.

A disqualification from Benfica would increase the pressure on Jorge Jesus, both internally and externally with the fans. But a classification would cool down the possible return to Flamengo immediately.

Last Saturday, after Rodolfo Landim was re-elected president, the soccer vice-president, Marcos Braz, spoke to the press and confirmed his interest in the commander’s return.

“(Jorge Jesus) it’s not a plan, it’s an option. What I’m saying is that we’re not going to move before the end of the Brazilian Championship. We have two games, against Santos and Atlético-GO. I’ll be there, As in all games. After that, we keep moving in the market. But there is no one mapping, no agent mapping anything in the market. Who is watching and mapping who can actually train Flamengo is Flamengo’s football department.”

Although Jorge Jesus is the favorite of Flamengo’s board, the coach is not the only one on the club’s radar, which has Gallardo in the crosshairs, Valverde and Carvalhal, running on the outside. Andréas Villas-Boas, who was on the list, has already ruled out taking over a club in South America.