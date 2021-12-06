Journalist has been away for almost 10 years due to a rare disease

Journalist Lucia Hippolito, former political commentator and former member of the “Meninas do Jô” group on the Jô Soares show, has been away from work for almost 10 years due to health issues.

In April 2012, she was traveling in France when she tried to get out of bed and found her legs not moving. She was taken to a hospital in Paris where she was diagnosed with a serious condition of Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

It is an autoimmune disease considered very rare, which can be triggered by bacterial or viral infection. In an interview with the Conexão Jornalismo website in 2014, he recalled the day of the diagnosis:

Four hours after entering the hospital, they gave me the name of the disease and told me that I was going to get much worse, that afterward I would have a stable period and then slowly start to get better. I stayed in bed, motionless, intubated. Lucia Hippolito

She needed to find a way to communicate with her husband, Edgar Flexa Ribeiro: “He would show me a paper with all the letters and numbers. And he would indicate letter by letter. I would wink to say “yes” and turn my head to the side to say “no”. And so I was building the words”.

Lucia was hospitalized in Paris for three months. According to the Ministry of Health, the disease usually gets worse in the first two months before entering a stabilization phase. 15% of patients are able to fully recover after 2 years of the onset of the disease, and between 5% and 10% are still incapacitated, as was the case with the journalist.

In the 2014 interview, Lucia was optimistic: “I’m not walking, my hands are still crooked, but I’m happy because I make progress every day. Guillain-Barré syndrome has this exciting side. It’s an everyday achievement. pains were excruciating. It’s as if the nerves were all exposed.”

Now, in an interview with Mariza Tavares for the G1 blog “Longevidade: moda de use”, Lucia says that her recovery has ups and downs: “I was managing to hold a glass of wine, but after an hospitalization caused by a pneumonia, the hands atrophied again. Now I drink wine with a straw.”

“I’m very proud of my life, of what I built. I was a teacher, public servant and the first woman to be head of the IBGE presidency. I fought against the dictatorship and for Diretas Já, I was a journalist and radio broadcaster”, she reflects.

I don’t regret what I did or what I didn’t do. I would like to visit Paris one last time, but I know that will not be possible. But to the hospital, I will not return. I decided that I won’t give up, but I won’t be insisting. Lucia Hippolito

Last month, Lucia recalled the time of “Meninas do Jô” live to comment on the death of Cristiana Lôbo, who was also part of the picture.