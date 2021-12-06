Juan Paiva, from Um Lugar ao Sol, buys a house in Vidigal and explains why he rejected Leblon

Actor Juan Paiva is stealing the show as Ravi in ​​the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol, currently showing at 9 pm on Globo. At 23 years old, he managed to buy a house in Vidigal, where he was born and raised. In an interview released this Sunday (5), the artist rejected the idea of ​​moving to Leblon. “It’s not really my vibe”, he classified.

continues after advertising

“I bought a house next to my mother’s. It’s still not the house of my dreams, but it’s a house that I can give comfort to my daughter and wife. It doesn’t have a pool, but there will be a shower for a barbecue and a view of São Paulo. Conrado”, commented Juan Paiva in an interview with the Extra newspaper. The actor revealed that he has no desire to leave the hill.

“I always wondered why I never wanted to leave Vidigal. I feel very comfortable there. On here [aponta para o Leblon], it’s cute, but it’s not quite my vibe. Maybe one day, when I’m older and want some peace of mind, I’ll think about leaving.”

“I was never ashamed of where I live,” said Juan Paiva, the Ravi of Um Lugar ao Sol

The actor revealed that, even without resources, his parents always supported him. “Where I lived, I suffered a lot from asthma and bronchitis, because my house didn’t have a good structure, and that motivated me to want to improve my life. I was never ashamed of where I live. On the contrary, it is necessary to be born artists or someone who rises and shows that the favela is not just violence”.

continues after advertising

Juan celebrates small major achievements, such as the time he took his mother to the Outback restaurant or when he gave his father a Botafogo shirt. He is the father of Analice, age 7, the result of his relationship with receptionist Luana Souza. They were parents in their teens and have been in a stable relationship for 8 years.

Recently, at the Encontro com Fátima Bernardes, Juan Paiva commented that, like Ravi, his character in Um Lugar ao Sol, he was a very young father. “I was a father when I was 16 years old. Man, at first it’s desperate, but that’s it, living in the present, taking it one step at a time because God blesses you. I believe a lot and have been blessing me”, said the native of Rio de Janeiro.