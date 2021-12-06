judgment is stopped for jurors to watch Grêmio’s game

The trial in the case investigating the Kiss nightclub tragedy was interrupted this afternoon so that the members of the Jury could watch the 2nd half of the tie between Corinthians and Grêmio.

According to magistrate Orlando Faccini, the pause in the process that runs in the Courts of Jury of the District of Porto Alegre served so that the judges could ‘relax’.

“We start at 10 am, 12:30 pm, we will stop for lunch to return to 1:30 pm, and then the judges will have a snack at 5:00 pm, because I will make it possible, if everyone agrees, for them to see at least the 2nd period of the game [Corinthians e Grêmio], to relax, and then we’ll go on at night”, announced magistrate Orlando Faccini during the closing session of this Saturday.

“I saw some news that passed me here as if we were going to interrupt for a 5:00 pm snack so that the judges could see the game, almost featuring the fact that the referee supports one of the teams. I’m not going to watch the game, the judges who asked for watch a part of the game and will see the 2nd half at half-time. I’ll be in my office,” explained the magistrate this Sunday after the repercussion of Saturday’s announcement.

“As if they were saying that we’re going to stop for the referee to watch the game, I’m not going to watch the game. I’ll be in my office, probably studying something from the process, or taking a break,” added the judge.

In Itaquera, Corinthians drew with Grêmio in 1-1 with goals by Diego Souza for Tricolor and Renato Augusto for Timão. As a result, the club from São Paulo qualified for the Libertadores 2022 and further complicated the chances of the Gauchos remaining in Serie A.