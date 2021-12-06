Just for a miracle? See scenarios and who Grêmio needs to support to escape Serie B | Guild

After the 1-1 draw with Corinthians this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, for the penultimate round of the Brasileirão, Grêmio could be relegated this Monday. Tricolor has 40 points and can reach a maximum of 43 if they beat Atlético-MG in the last round.

Juventude and Cuiabá have 43 points and enter the field this Monday. If both score, Grêmio will be mathematically relegated. Juventude visit São Paulo at Morumbi and Cuiabá receive Fortaleza at Arena Pantanal.

Grêmio comes alive against Galo if Juventude or Cuiabá are defeated this Monday. To save themselves, Tricolor will need to root for even more defeats by two of these three teams – Cuiabá, Bahia and Juventude – in the last round, and, of course, beat Atlético-MG. Thus, would avoid the drop in the number of wins criterion.

In the last round, Cuiabá will visit Santos at Vila Belmiro, as well as Bahia will face Fortaleza at Castelão. Only Juventude play at home against Corinthians. All games take place at 9:30 pm on Thursday.

The scenarios for the Grêmio

Grêmio will be relegated this Monday if…

Juventude and Cuiabá scored against São Paulo and Fortaleza.

Grêmio arrives alive in the last round if…

Youth or Cuiabá – or both – were defeated by São Paulo and Fortaleza.

To escape in the last round, Grêmio needs…

Beat Atlético-MG and root for two of these three combinations of results on Monday and in the last round: Bahia defeats Fortaleza, Cuiabá defeats Fortaleza and Santos or Juventude defeat São Paulo and Corinthians.