Kate Middleton inherits Diana’s jewelry collection valued at R$ 123 million

When he married Prince William, Kate Middleton, now Duchess of Cambridge, inherited Princess Diana’s jewelry collection. According to the British newspaper Express, the jewels are valued at approximately R$ 123 million.











© Reproduction/Instagram/dukeandduchessofcambridge

Kate inherited Diana’s Cambridge Lover’s Knot Reproduction/Instagram/dukeandduchessofcambridge





Diamond expert Zack Stone has analyzed some of these luxury items. A 12-carat sapphire ring from Sri Lana was used in Charles’s proposal of marriage to Diana. This ring has an estimated value of 390,000 pounds (more than R$2.9 million).

“In ten years, this ring is likely to be worth over 500,000 pounds (BRL 3.74 million) thanks to its history, beauty and legacy that cannot be estimated”, believes Stone.

Diana’s favorite stone, the sapphire is also featured on a pair of earrings already publicly worn by Middleton and is part of a necklace and bracelet set given to Diana by the prince of Saudi Arabia. The entire set was valued at R$112 million by Stone.

One of the best-known pieces in Diana’s jewelry collection is the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, a tiara created for Queen Mary, grandmother of Elizabeth II. The piece is valued at R$7.5 million.