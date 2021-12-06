Keanu Reeves speaks of eldest Neo at CCXP

Keanu Reeves told in an appearance on CCXP Worlds 21 what was it like to retake the role of Neo/Thomas Anderson in the new Matrix Resurrections, indicating that the character has matured along with him in the 18 years since he last played him.

“my conversations with lana [Wachowski, diretora e roteirista] were about how I could play the protagonist of the story, but also be part of the cast as a whole. How could I integrate and reflect each of the performances, bring out the stories of each of the characters”, said the actor.

“It’s a role about actively listening to those around him, but at the same time he’s going through an internal struggle: ‘How did I get here? Who am I?’. I thought we had accomplished so much on Revolutions, and then we find ourselves in that situation on Resurrections… And to top it off, I’m older. Neo is no longer a young boy”, completed.

The actor still defined Resurrections like a challenging movie. “Like the first ones, this feature is a reflection from the current point of view on the technological influences and constructions of our world, and the way in which we interact with them. I think he puts a mirror in front of us and asks us what and how we are seeing“, he said.

Read the official synopsis of Matrix Resurrections: “In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose again to follow the White Rabbit. Choice, a mere illusion, is the only way to enter or leave the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”.

The first matrix was released in 1999. With the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned $1.6 billion at the world box office.

Matrix Resurrections premiere in December 22nd at the movies.

CCXP WORLDS 21

Saturday, the first day of CCXP Worlds 21, ended with a giant panel from the Sony Pictures, which revealed the teaser and title of Spider-Man in Spiderverse 2, as well as a third animation film, a new teaser of morbius and the meeting of the three villains of Spider-Man: No Return Home. Also, Netflix released the first preview of the new Chainsaw Massacre, a paramount brought the protagonists of Panic and the HBO Max warmed up for the 2022 releases, giving highlight the peacemaker.

Sunday, the second day of the event, has announcements of MSP,Amazon Prime Video and a closing panel of the Warner Bros. which will feature the cast of Matrix Resurrections.

All revealed content will be available to fans with Digital and Home Experience credentials. You can still register for the Free credential free of charge or purchase the CCXP Worlds 21 Digital package.

CCXP Worlds 21 can be tracked on the CCXP official website or in the Twitch.

