Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Back To Role

But the Fearless Man’s return is still uncertain!

Among all the series of Marvel at Netflix, demolisher is the one that most pleased the fans. For this reason, there are still campaigns for Charlie Cox re-enacting The Fearless Man in the Marvel Film Universe — with rumors suggesting it will happen in Spider-Man: No Return Home. Now, talking about the character’s future, Kevin Feige confirmed Cox’s return to the role.

Without going into further detail, Kevin Feige explained that we will not see another man assume the mantle of the great hero of Hell’s Kitchen. In a conversation with the cinema blend, he said:

“If you see Daredevil in future projects, Charlie Cox, yes, he will be the actor playing Daredevil. Where you will see it, how you will see it and when you will see it are things that have yet to be defined.”

The statement could fuel rumors that Daredevil will be Peter Parker’s lawyer in the film Spider-Man: No Return Home, something that gained even more strength after alleged leaked photos showing the character together with the Webhead’s family.

Does this mean that other actors from the Marvel series on Netflix — like Krysten Ritter in the skin of Jessica Jones, or Jon Bernthal like Punisher — can they return to the MCU? Just waiting to find out.

Spider-Man: No Return Home, a film that could bring Daredevil to the MCU, hits theaters in December 16th.

Enjoy and see everything you need to notice in the second trailer of the movie: