Kevin Feige says Charlie Cox must be the MCU Daredevil

Monday (6) a lot of joy for fans of MCU. Charlie Cox, the Daredevil of the series of Marvel at Netflix, he may have his bags ready to finally return to the Man Without Fear costume in the franchise run by Kevin Feige. In an interview with cinema blend, the president of the Marvel Studios stated that if the Devil from Hell’s Kitchen appears in any production of the label, he will be played by Cox.

“If you were to see Daredevil in future productions, yes, Charlie Cox would be the actor playing Daredevil,” said Feige. “Where would we see it, how would we see it, when would we see it, it remains to be seen”, he added, keeping the mystery.

It is worth remembering that Cox has his participation in Spider-Man: No Return Home speculated for months. Other rumors also point to Wilson Fisk’s return from Vincent D’Onofrio in Archer hawk, series currently airing on Disney+.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.

the plot of Archer hawk accompanies Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) teaching newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to be a hero without superpowers, just like him.

The series will have six episodes, and will be written and produced by Jonathan Igla of mad men. This will be MCU’s fourth live-action series on Disney+, as the studio launched this year. WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Archer hawk has new episodes available every Wednesday on Disney+.

