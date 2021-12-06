Kevin Strickland: Newly Released After 43 Years in Prison for Miscarriage of Justice: “I Can’t Talk to Normal People” | International

It’s hard to put himself in the shoes of Kevin Strickland when even he doesn’t feel fully in it himself. On April 26, 1978, when he was 18 years old, police knocked on his door to ask him some questions about a triple homicide that took place the night before, which he had only heard about on the news. That morning he was preparing to take care of his six-week-old daughter for the first time on his own while his mother, his girlfriend at the time, went to the doctor. The young woman was walking out the door when the agents arrived. Kevin never took care of that girl. He was sentenced to life in prison in a process riddled with flaws. Almost two weeks ago, 43 years later, he was released after one of the longest wrongful sentences in US history.

He is 62 years old, is in a wheelchair and the urban hustle leaves him stunned. On December 2, when he talks to EL PAÍS, he has been free for nine days, but he says he is still in prison. He calls his room a “cell”, his bed a “bunk bed”, and says that in the morning he is still quiet, waiting to hear the doorbell tell him that he can get up for breakfast, until after a Instantly, he realizes that there is no longer any bell. He still sleeps without sleep, on guard, as a person sleeps in places where he can be killed at night. He doesn’t recognize anything from Kansas City, the Missouri city where he lived and where he was buried alive. His parents died, his siblings drifted apart, his girlfriend married someone else, and he’s only seen his daughter five times in these more than four decades.

More information

It’s impossible to put yourself in someone like Kevin Strickland’s shoes when even he hasn’t found him. “I know I’m awake, but I keep thinking that someone is going to shake me and tell me no, that I’m dreaming, that they played a trick on me, that I’m still in prison,” he says slowly in the office of the lawyers who handled his case , looking down continuously. Apologizes several times during the conversation. “I don’t know how to talk to normal people, I was raised among animals,” he says, with a sudden, disconcerting sweetness.

When he entered prison, the president was Jimmy Carter, and from everything that happened afterwards he voluntarily abstracted as a survival strategy. 9/11 didn’t shake his life, the fall of the Berlin Wall didn’t matter to him, the names of Barack Obama and Donald Trump mean little. “I needed to disconnect from the outside world in order not to suffer, I mainly avoided seeing advertising, all these things that I could never have, that hurt me a lot”, he says.

Nor did he make much friends with the people inside, many people who, he says, were the worst in each house. He soon learned to speak little. One time, in the recreation area, they tried to kill him by throwing a swing on his head from an upper floor because a guy had been pissed off at a comment Strickland had made. He didn’t look up to see who had thrown the balance, it was his way of staying alive and fighting for his freedom.

Strickland has always pleaded not guilty to the crime. On April 25, 1978, three young men in their 20s—Sherrie Black, Larry Ingram, and John Walker—were gunned down in a home in a working-class Kansas City neighborhood. Two convicts of the crime, Vincent Bell and Kim Adkins, pleaded guilty but swore he had nothing to do with the crime. Family members had corroborated his alibi that night. To no avail. The lawsuit was based primarily on the testimony of the only survivor of the shooting attack, Cynthia Douglas, who was injured and later recanted alleging police pressure.

She had managed to identify only two of the attackers and, 24 hours after the attack, still in shock —she had to play dead to avoid being killed—, she was placed in front of a line of suspects, among them Kevin Strickland, who the police had come to his house that morning when he was going to look after his daughter. Douglas knew him from the neighborhood, pointed him out, and Strickland’s life became the life of prisoner 36,922.

Kansas City, like many other American cities, was then experiencing a terrifying crime wave, and prosecutors and security forces were eager to close the cases, offer justice. Strickland, a young black man from a poor neighborhood, half-witted and known to Bell, was cannon fodder. There were two trials. The first jury, consisting of 11 white people and one black person, was unable to reach a verdict because the only African-American member refused to find him guilty. The second jury, completely white, sent him into the shadows for the rest of his life, with no possibility of parole for 50 years. He was 19 years old, it was 1979.

A year after the trial, the witness began to publicly say he was wrong, but only in 2009 did he write a letter to The Innocence Project, the platform of lawyers working on the release of the innocent, with these words: “I’m looking for information on how help a person who has been wrongly convicted. I was the only witness and at that time things were unclear, but now I know more and I want to help this person.”

Kevin Strickland in photos from 1978, year of his arrest. Provided by The Innocence Project. DEPT. MISSOURI POLICE

During all these years, he himself struggled for his release. He filed a request in court. Rejected. He entered with a second request. Rejected. A third one. Rejected. And so on until 17. Even when he got a letter from Cynthia Douglas admitting his mistake, the result was a blow in the face. He was not even granted an audience. “They read the papers and just said no, saw that he didn’t have a lawyer and ignored him, when we basically used the same evidence he had,” says his lawyer, Tricia Rojo Bushnell. I also wrote letters, dozens of them, to organizations.

The struggle to be released, albeit fruitless, was what kept Kevin alive in a prison where he saw many around him kill themselves. He misses the unlived life, which could have been until the moment it was interrupted on the morning of April 26, 1978. “At that time I didn’t have much education, but I wanted to join the Army and earn a living, I wanted to be a father for my daughter, I was very young, but this girl was no mistake and I wanted to make things right with her”, she says. Memory tucked him in at times. He remembered his early childhood, before his parents’ separation; he saw himself helping his uncle with carpentry work, watching the fabulous baseball of Kansas City Royals star Amos Otis; your mother’s face…

She, Rosetta Thornton, a cook and cleaner, died on August 28, aged 84. At this point, the prosecution had already asked for Strickland’s release and his release was only a matter of time. The hearing was scheduled for Sept. 3, the day before Thornton’s funeral, but the court postponed it and he was unable to attend. The first place Strickland visited on his release from prison on 23 November was his mother’s grave. The release came just days after a New York court admitted the innocence, half a century later, of two convicts in the murder of Malcolm X. The number of convicts who were later exonerated has multiplied in recent years. This is due, on the one hand, to advances in DNA testing and genetic databases, which have served to reopen cases. And, on the other, to a greater awareness of the system’s injustices. Many prosecutors have opened “integrity” units that seek, precisely, to repair errors. Last year alone, there were 129, according to the National Registry of Disclaimers.

Strickland is not entitled to any damages because Missouri law states that this only applies to convicts who are found not guilty on the basis of a DNA test. Even so, in one of these extremes of the American reality, in which the harshness of the system coexists with a civil society that has an unusual capacity to mobilize for an unknown person, in just over a week it received donations totaling 1.6 million dollars (9 million reais).

Solidarity makes Strickland emotional, disconcerted, but it doesn’t let down his guard. “If one of you passed out right now, in this room, I would get out of here without touching that person. I would be afraid to be blamed for something.” Didn’t you regain trust in people? “No, no…”.

When asked what he wants to do for the rest of his life, he initially replies that he would like to travel: “I don’t know, Australia comes to mind for some reason. Brazil too. Or Africa, I’d like to go there, get out of a truck, touch a rhinoceros and run back to the car to see if I win.” Then he says he has never flown and wants to avoid taking planes. “To die in an accident after all this…”, he says, without any irony. He wants to see his children (that baby and the one he had before), he wants to regain his relationship with his siblings, he wants the spinal disease that doesn’t allow him to stand up for more than three or four minutes straight let him live a little. He doesn’t have, he guarantees, energy for hate, for anger, just to live what he has left.

With the money, he’s looking for a house out of town. “I don’t want any neighbors a mile around, I don’t really need anyone.” Watching some sports on television (“You know, Michael Jordan started his career when I was in and retired before I left,” he says), having dogs, sleeping without fear. This all sounds good. End the nightmares. He remembers a very recent one: “We had to go to court because they were supposed to release me, I was handcuffed with my hands behind my back, but suddenly everything turns into a ghost town and there’s no one in court, I’m waiting for the judge to show up and not there’s no one even to take off my handcuffs, I’m alone and I can’t get out”.

Support our journalism. Subscribe to EL PAÍS by clicking here

sign up on here to receive EL PAÍS Brasil’s daily newsletter: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.