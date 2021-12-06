Kiss nightclub: judge suggests break in session so that judges can watch the 2nd half of the game between Corinthians and Grêmio

The fifth day of hearing in the jury of the Kiss nightclub, in Porto Alegre, should have a break in the afternoon, this Sunday. According to judge Orlando Faccini Neto, in a demonstration at the end of the session on Saturday (4), he said that the break will be at 17:00, so that the judges can watch the second half of the game between Corinthians and Grêmio, valid for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship .

— The judges will have a snack at 5 pm. I’ll make it possible, if everyone agrees, for them to see at least the second half of the game, to relax – he said.

Understand: why the defendants at the Kiss nightclub are liable for eventual intent and what can happen after the trial

Born in São Paulo, Faccini Neto is a Corinthians fan. If the team from São Paulo wins Grêmio at Neo Química Arena, the team from Rio Grande do Sul will be relegated to Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

Kiss nightclub: foam that spread fire was unnecessary, says engineer in testimony

This Sunday, at around 10 am, the testimony of Tiago Mutti, a witness turned into an informant, appointed by the defense of Mauro Hoffmann, began. The hearing had a lunch break and resumed at 1:40 pm. After Mutti, the jury must hear the survivor Delvani Brondani Rosso, summoned at the request of an assistant prosecutor.

understand the case

The four defendants are tried for 242 consummate murders and 636 attempted murders (Article 21 of the Penal Code). In the complaint, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had included two qualifiers — for an unwholesome reason and using fire — that would increase the penalty. However, the court removed these qualifiers and converted them to simple homicides.





For the MP-RS, Kiko and Mauro are responsible for the crimes and took the risk of killing for having used “highly flammable foam on the walls and ceiling of the club without any technical indication of use, contracting the described show, which they knew to include exhibitions with fireworks, keeping the nightclub overcrowded, with no evacuation conditions and security against facts of this nature, as well as staff without mandatory training, in addition to previously and generically ordering security guards to prevent people from leaving the premises without paying expenses of consumption in the nightclub”.

Marcelo and Luciano were appointed as responsible because they “acquired and set off fireworks (…), which they knew were intended for use outdoors, and directed the latter, lit, to the ceiling of the club, which was a few centimeters away from the artifact, starting the burning of the flammable coating and leaving the site without alerting the public about the fire and the need for evacuation, even though they were able to do so, as they had easy access to the nightclub’s sound system.”