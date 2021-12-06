know how long the second installment must be paid

The 13th salary is a guarantee for the formal worker, which can be paid in one or two installments. With this money, families usually make purchases at the end of the year, pay off accumulated debts or even save for planning the following year. Check, below, until when the second installment of the 13th salary must be paid.

Second installment of the 13th salary

Payments of the 13th salary can be made in one or two installments. In the case of only one installment, payment is made until the last business day of November.

The employer who pays the thirteenth salary in two installments, makes one available in November and the second installment of the 13th salary until December 20th.

In cases where the worker had a raise after payment of the first installment of the 13th salary, the value of the highest salary will be calculated in the last installment.

When the company does not meet the deadlines determined by law for the payment of the thirteenth salary, it will be subject to payment of fine. The worker may make representation at the Ministry of Labor.

Who is entitled to the 13th salary?

The thirteenth payment is intended for professionals who work with a formal contract (CLT), public servants (federal, state and municipal), in addition to retirees, pensioners and other beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

For workers who have a formal contract, it is necessary to be within the established rules for receiving the money, which are:

Work for more than 15 days with a formal contract in the current year;

Worker on leave due to accident;

Worker who is on maternity leave;

If the professional is dismissed without just cause, he will receive the amount corresponding to the proportional tenth.

The worker, however, cannot commit more than 15 absences during the year without having justified it to the contracting company.