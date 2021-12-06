know if you can take it now or when it will be your turn

Three weeks ago, Brazil advanced the vaccination schedule to reinforce the immunization of the population against covid-19, however, with the advancement of the Ômicron variant in the world, some regions of the country accelerated the campaign even more. At this time, the Ministry of Health recommends an interval of 5 months between the second dose and the booster, but São Paulo adopts a period of 4 months.

The decrease in SP, in fact, made Anvisa ask for a reassessment of the new schedule for the application of the booster dose. The Agency said on Friday (3) that there is no evidence that the benefits of anticipation outweigh potential risks of an application different from what is stated in the package insert of immunizing agents. City Hall kept the calendar anyway.

+ Bolsonaro talks about signing an act for the government to decide on a vaccine passport

+ Unvaccinated account for 79.7% of deaths by Covid-19

Despite this, you, who took the second dose more than 4 months ago, can now take your booster dose at vaccination posts in São Paulo. In the rest of the country, the rule of 5 months of the last dose taken works.

When can I get the vaccine?

If you took the second dose more than 4 months ago in São Paulo, or more than 5 months ago in other Brazilian states, you can already take a booster dose at the nearest vaccination post.

For people who received a dose of Janssen – which was initially a single dose, but had the package insert reformulated to help in the immunization campaign – the second dose is now available for those who received the first application at least 2 months ago. It is made with Pfizer.

Remember that these doses will only be guaranteed if there is a stock of vaccines in the city.

Which booster vaccine will I get?

The booster doses and the second dose of Janssen will be applied with the immunizing agent produced by Pfizer.

Where can I take the booster dose?

To check the vaccination sites in São Paulo, Click here. O Filometer it will also help you not to get in lines at service stations near your home.

