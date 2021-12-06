last round of the Brazilian Nationals, the final of the Paulista Feminine and basketball set Corinthians’ agenda

After the 1-1 draw against Grêmio on Sunday, Corinthians is already starting to prepare for the last commitment of the 2021 season this Monday. The alvinegra team ends its participation in the Brazilian Championship on Thursday.

Sylvinho’s squad will have three days of preparation to face Juventude, away from home, on Thursday. The duel, as well as all the other nine last matches of Brasileirão, takes place at 9:30 pm.

Before that, the women’s team also takes to the field this week for the last time of the season. Arthur Elias’ cast receives São Paulo, on Wednesday, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The Majestoso is valid for the return game of the Paulistão Mulher final – on the way out, the Corinthians lost by 1 to 0. Entries in Itaquera are free – see here how to guarantee the ticket.

Finally, Timão closes the week inside the courts. Corinthians basketball goes to Ceará to face Fortaleza. The match takes place at the Olympic Training Center at 6pm. Corinthians is currently in 12th place, with three wins in nine matches played on the NBB.

Check out the Corinthians schedule this week

Monday, 06/12

Male squad training in the morning

Tuesday 12/07

Male squad training in the afternoon

Wednesday 12/08

Thursday 12/09

Friday 12/10

No set schedule

Saturday 12/11

Sunday 12/12

No set schedule

