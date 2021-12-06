Lições reveals Nimbus actor and unprecedented scene at CCXP

the panel of Globe Films at CCXP Worlds 21 revealed the actor from Nimbus, Rodrigo Kenji, who will act in the movie Monica’s Gang: Lessons. In the video, Kenji introduced himself as the character inspired by Mauro Sousa and called an unpublished video, which revealed an as-yet-undisclosed moment of the gang’s new movie.

Next, the protagonist played by Giulia Benite is distressed for not being in contact with Magali, and uses Dudu’s character to find out about her best friend.

Monica’s Gang – Lessons is scheduled to premiere in theaters for December 30, 2021. In the plot of the new film, Mônica (Benite), Cebolinha (Vechiatto), Magali (Rauseo) and Cascão (Moreira) forget to do their homework and decide to run away from school, but not everything goes as expected.

CCXP WORLDS 21

Saturday, the first day of CCXP Worlds 21, ended with a giant panel from Sony Pictures, which revealed Spider-Man’s teaser and title in Spider-Man 2, as well as a third animated film, a new Morbius teaser, and the reunion of Spider-Man’s three villains: No Return Home. Still, the Netflix released the first preview of the new Chainsaw Massacre, a paramount brought the protagonists of Panic and the HBO Max warmed up for the 2022 releases, highlighting Peacemaker.

Sunday, the second day of the event, has announcements of MSP, Amazon Prime Video and a closing panel of the Warner Bros. which will feature the cast of Matrix Resurrections.

All revealed content will be available to fans with Digital and Home Experience credentials. You can still register for the Free credential free of charge or purchase the CCXP Worlds 21 Digital package.

CCXP Worlds 21 can be tracked on the official CCXP website or on Twitch.

