‘Life can get better’ · TV News

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will spend a fortune to buy Janine’s (Indira Nascimento) texts and keep her silent in Um Lugar ao Sol. he will offer jewelry and even an apartment to the humble girl in the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes set to air on December 15th, the Redentor heiress will be invited to write a book after winning a literary competition with the text stolen from the receptionist. Without talent, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will go after her classmate to offer money and a jewel.

“Impressive how rich thinks that everything is for sale”, will react Janine in face of the proposal of Rebeca’s sister (Andrea Beltrão). “I’m not looking to buy your talent. I’m proposing an exchange. R$ 300 thousand is what it’s worth, at the very least”, the rich woman will retort.

Barbara will try to minimize your guilt. “And I imagine, although your work is worth a lot more, that it’s a decent value for a proposal, as if I had placed an order for you. My God, is that so wrong?” she will add.

The receptionist won’t let you down: “You didn’t order anything from me. You took something that isn’t yours.” “Even if I did it, it was unintentionally, unplanned and… Telling the truth now will destroy my life. Whereas… If you accept that as a kind of compensation, of recognition, yours life can get better”, will insist Elenice’s daughter-in-law (Ana Beatriz Nogueira).

“Besides, it’s not just that. I commit to, more than helping you, arrange for you”, complete Barbara. The young woman, at first, will refuse the socialite’s offer. Later, however, she will lose everything because of a flood and will go after her fellow student.

“The canal near my house filled up, the water invaded and flooded everything. Everything turned to mud: bed, refrigerator, my texts. Everything is isolated, with the risk of collapsing. In fact, I can’t even go inside the house anymore. What good is it for me, at this point, to sign something? It’s mere vanity. Overnight I lost everything. And all I have now is your offer,” she will explain.

Barbara will affirm that the proposal is still standing and will install the writer and her family a luxury flat. Christian’s wife will promise to give even more money in exchange for other texts she will need to publish to support herself as an author.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

