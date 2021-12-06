Lilly Stoephasius and André Mariano win STU Open park finals | skateboard

The STU Open finals caught fire at Praça do Ó, in Barra da Tijuca. With very high notes, the skaters gave their all on the track. Among the women, who took the mug was the German Lilly Stoephasius, only 14 years old. In men’s, the title went to André Mariano.

Lily had impressive grades but won with a lap of 60.33. Germany explored the air a lot and used the entire length of the runway well. The second place went to Dora Varela and, in third, went to Yndiara Asp. Isa Pacheco was in fourth place.

1 of 4 STU skate park women’s podium — Photo: Clara Casé STU skate park female podium — Photo: Clara Casé

Being the only non-Brazilian in the final, Lilly thanked the fans who supported her during the competition. The German said that she was very happy to participate in the STU and that winning was an honor.

Lilly Stoephasius dominates the event and is the women’s STU park champion

– I’m very happy. It wasn’t about winning, I just had a lot of fun here in Brazil. It was an honor to win. I did everything I wanted to do here. I love Brazil, I’m very happy – said the skater after her victory.

2 out of 4 Lilly competes in STU — Photo: Clara Casé Lilly competes in the STU — Photo: Clara Casé

Among men, André Mariano surprised everyone. Ranked eighth in the finals, the skater won with a lap of 86.33 points. Who was very happy with the result was Luiz Francisco, brother of the great champion.

3 of 4 Luiz Francisco and André Mariano celebrate hugging each other — Photo: Clara Casé Luiz Francisco and André Mariano celebrate hugging each other — Photo: Clara Casé

In second place came Pedro Barros with a lap of 84.33. The athlete hit his head on his first lap and no longer competed. Even so, his result guaranteed the podium. In third was Augusto Akio.

Highlights of the STU Park Men’s Final

Luiz Francisco and Pedro Quintas, Olympic skaters, who got a result below expectations. The two finished, respectively, seventh and eighth.

