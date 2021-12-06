Loans from Caixa Tem can be requested by defaulting?

Caixa Econômica Federal is releasing loans from BRL 300 to BRL 1,000 by the Caixa Tem application. The contracting of values ​​is done exclusively online and can be requested by clients or non-clients of the platform. However, whoever has their name denied will not have their application approved by the institution.

According to Caixa, the loan payment can be paid in up to 24 installments and the interest rate is only 3.99%, regardless of the number of installments. The amounts available for contracting through Caixa Tem are released according to the personal and/or business financial history of the application’s customers or non-customers.

When applying for the loan, applicants undergo a credit analysis that is carried out by Caixa. Hence the reason for those who have a negative name or who have any restrictions in credit protection agencies such as the SPC/Serasa can’t hire the credit offered by the bank.

Types of credit offered by Caixa

Caixa offers Caixa customers and non-customers It has two types of loan:

Personal expenses : focused on the use of payment of personal expenses, with free allocation;

: focused on the use of payment of personal expenses, with free allocation; Business: intended for companies and small businesses that need to invest in their business and/or pay off their business’ debts.

How to apply for a loan through Caixa Tem

The loan application through the Caixa Tem application (Android and iOS) is made exclusively online. To contract credit, platform customers must update their registration data.

For that, they must click on “Update your registration” that appears in the menu. After the update, customers will have the Poupança Digital + account, which will give them access to the “Crédito Caixa Tem” option.

By clicking on this option, they will be able to make a simulation of values ​​and installments. For those who want to become a Caixa Tem customer to contract any of the loan modalities offered, it is necessary to download the application for free and follow the steps of the registration update.

After applying for the loan, applicants will undergo a credit analysis. If they are approved in this analysis, the requested amount is available in the Poupança Digital + account within 1 hour after contracting the credit.

The amount can be transferred to another account or withdrawn at Caixa Econômica Federal terminals.